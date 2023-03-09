Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cinedigm Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIDM   US1724062096

CINEDIGM CORP.

(CIDM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:25:39 2023-03-09 am EST
0.5590 USD   -0.07%
10:01aSLING TV and Cinedigm Expand Partnership with Addition of Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush Channels
PR
03/03Cinedigm Corp. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02Chairman's Letter to Cinedigm Shareholders Outlines Stock Repurchase Program, Acquisition of Leading Faith and Family Streaming Properties and the Company's Future Outlook
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLING TV and Cinedigm Expand Partnership with Addition of Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush Channels

03/09/2023 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

More than a Dozen Cinedigm Channels Now on Sling Freestream

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM), a premier streaming company dedicated to serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced a distribution deal with SLING TV for Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush, some of its top-performing free advertising-supported television (FAST) channels, which are now available on Sling Freestream. The new agreement with SLING expands Cinedigm's partnership with the company to now include more than a dozen channels.

As a result, these FAST channels from Cinedigm's growing portfolio of streaming brands, are being added to the Sling Freestream lineup: Midnight Pulp, an expertly curated selection of genre and cult movies; The Country Network, an intimate look at country's superstars and music; and AsianCrush, bringing the best of pan-Asian entertainment.

Sling Freestream offers more than 240 channels and these channels join other Cinedigm channels already available via previous deals. These include Screambox TV, the #1 premium horror content platform, The Bob Ross Channel, offering the entire four decades of "The Joy of Painting", RetroCrush, dedicated to the Golden Age of anime, Comedy Dynamics, go-to stand-up comedy destination, Realmadrid TV, dedicated to sports most recognized brand, So…Real, featuring a wide range of reality content and documentary destination Docurama, among others.

"We are thrilled to add three of our top-performing FAST channels, Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush, to Sling Freestream's lineup," said Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. "Our extensive portfolio complements SLING's wide array of channel offerings. The depth of our catalog is sure to excite consumers and we know advertisers will respond to Cinedigm's diverse channel offerings on this innovative streaming platform."

ABOUT CINEDIGM
For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (Cinedigm Twitter), LinkedIn (Cinedigm LinkedIn), Facebook (Cinedigm Facebook), StockTwits (Cinedigm Stocktwits) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information. 

PRESS CONTACT FOR CIDM:
The Lippin Group for Cinedigm
cinedigm@lippingroup.com

Julie Milstead
investorrelations@cinedigm.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sling-tv-and-cinedigm-expand-partnership-with-addition-of-midnight-pulp-the-country-network-and-asiancrush-channels-301767689.html

SOURCE Cinedigm Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CINEDIGM CORP.
10:01aSLING TV and Cinedigm Expand Partnership with Addition of Midnight Pulp, The Country Ne..
PR
03/03Cinedigm Corp. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulati..
AQ
03/02Chairman's Letter to Cinedigm Shareholders Outlines Stock Repurchase Program, Acquisiti..
PR
03/02Vidgo adds more than 10,000 new feature films and popular television series from cinedi..
PR
03/01Cinedigm Board Approves Stock Buyback Program; Shares Jump
MT
03/01Cinedigm corp. announces new 10 million share stock repurchase program
PR
03/01Cinedigm Corp. announces an Equity Buyback for 10,000,000 shares.
CI
03/01Cinedigm Corp. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
02/28Cinedigm Acquires Two Media Properties From Giving Company
MT
02/28Cinedigm Acquires Leading Faith & Family Streaming Media Properties Dove.org and Christ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CINEDIGM CORP.
More recommendations