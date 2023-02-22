Advanced search
Ahava Productions Invites You to Experience 'Santiago: The Camino Within' Coming to Theaters Nationwide for One Night Only March 28

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahava Productions and Fathom Events announce the nationwide showing of "Santiago: The Camino Within," in select theaters for one night only, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. This documentary follows travelers from around the world as they make their journey along the Camino de Santiago, sharing their stories, their inner reflection, the transformation of their souls, and the shared connection to life's simplicities. 

The Camino de Santiago — an ancient network of routes spanning across Europe -- unites hundreds of thousands of individuals each year as they make their way to the cathedral Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain, where the tomb of St. James lies. In 1987, the Camino de Santiago was certified as the first Cultural Route of the Council of Europe and in 1993 was inscribed on the World Heritage List. The nearly 1,000 miles of interconnected routes lead individuals along a trek that challenges their minds and souls, transforming lives along the way.

The film narrator, Bishop Donald Hying, leads the viewer along the ancient path, through their own introspective journey to find true meaning in their lives, their relationships, and their faith.

Fathom Events will release "Santiago: The Camino Within" in U.S. theaters in English and Spanish for one night only, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 7:00 PM local time.

The film and the music were produced and directed by international award-winning composer/producer Erin Berghouse.  "While filming the Camino de Santiago and partaking in this inner journey, my life was forever changed. Creating the opportunity for all to witness this shared experience and transformation deep within your soul, not only through the film but the music as well, was a profound experience," said Erin Berghouse. "The journey is an affirmation of the depth and beauty our world and faith have to offer."

"The film captures both the astonishing physical beauty and the compelling spiritual attraction of walking the ancient Way of St. James in Spain," said Bishop Donald Hying. "Like contemplating a sunset, savoring a powerful poem, or gazing on a masterful work of art, 'Santiago: The Camino Within' will feed your soul."

Watch "Santiago: The Camino Within" trailer HERE.

Tickets for "Santiago: The Camino Within" can be purchased online by visiting Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). Groups of 25 or more can reserve tickets, including entire showtimes in select cities, here.

For artwork/photos related to "Santiago: The Camino Within," please visit www.ahavaproductions.com/santiago.

For more information, or to schedule an interview, please contact Leigh Searl (239-238-6781 or leigh@allaccess-pr.com) of All Access PR or Colette Carey (720-815-6800 or ccarey@fathomevents.com) of Fathom Events.

About Ahava Productions

Ahava Productions is a nonprofit organization on a mission to create films that will reaffirm the depth and beauty of the Catholic faith. Its goal is to inspire and educate with magnificent movies that will move your soul.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

For More Information:
Leigh Searl, 239-238-6781 or
leigh@allaccess-pr.com

Colette Carey, 720-815-6800 or
ccarey@fathomevents.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ahava-productions-invites-you-to-experience-santiago-the-camino-within-coming-to-theaters-nationwide-for-one-night-only-march-28-301753495.html

SOURCE Ahava Productions


© PRNewswire 2023
