Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNK   US17243V1026

CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cinemark Delivers Best COVID-Era Box Office Performance in Month of October

10/31/2021 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October box office performance underscores the ongoing demand for strong consumer-appeal film content shown in the immersive, cinematic environment

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced that October was the company’s highest grossing box office performance month in the COVID era. The exhibitor welcomed millions of moviegoers across its completely open U.S. circuit throughout the month, providing the unparalleled cinematic experience for this year’s newest films.

“Moviegoer enthusiasm for the in-theatre experience reinforces the power of watching a great film in our larger-than-life immersive environment with our bingeworthy popcorn,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. “I am thrilled that we have reached a new milestone within the industry’s recovery, delivering our best monthly box office performance since the reopening of our theatres. I want to thank our entire Cinemark team that has worked tirelessly to provide a premium out-of-home entertaining escape for moviegoers. Congratulations to our studio partners for creating must-see big-screen content with something for everyone.”

Theatrical exhibition has been recovering from the dramatic impact of COVID-19 since its phased reopening began in mid-2020. Following the industry’s ramp-up in the first half of 2021, the month of October was a pivotal turning point. The month’s releases brought big-screen laughs, action, screams, family fun and heartwarming moments, offering something for every kind of movie lover. Venom: Let There Be Carnage kicked off the month with Cinemark’s best October opening ever, and the excitement kept coming with releases such as James Bond’s No Time To Die, Halloween Kills, The Addams Family 2, Dune, and others. Of course, fans also enjoyed September’s biggest film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The lineup of films brought millions and millions of fans to Cinemark theatres across its 42 states. Cinemark’s October’s box office performance alone was more than double that of May 2021, demonstrating that people are growing more and more eager to watch content on the big screen and enjoy the immersive viewing environment.

Exhibition will continue its resurgence over the remainder of 2021 including highly anticipated releases such as Eternals, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Encanto, West Side Story, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Matrix Resurrections and Sing 2 in addition to a robust release calendar in 2022.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 521 theatres (323 U.S., 198 South and Central America) with 5,864 screens (4,426 U.S., 1,438 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
09:03aCinemark Delivers Best COVID-Era Box Office Performance in Month of October
BU
10/29IN CINEMAS ONLY! 'CHRISTMAS WITH THE : The Messengers' Sets Fathom Events Record In First ..
PR
10/28Cinemark Announces Heightened Focus on Gaming Initiatives
BU
10/22CINEMARK : to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
10/22CINEMARK : Wells Fargo Starts Cinemark Holdings at Equalweight With $22 Price Target
MT
10/20CINEMARK : Consistently Evolves the Moviegoing Experience with Enhanced Digital Capabiliti..
BU
10/19CINEMARK : Celebrates the Spookiest Month of the Year with Scary Discounted Private Watch ..
BU
10/19FATHOM EVENTS : Announces Life-Changing Event from Bestselling Author Dave Hollis, "Built ..
PR
10/15CINEMARK : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Cinemark Holdings to $24 From $20, Maint..
MT
10/13CINEMARK : Former Chief Financial Officer for Groupon to Succeed Sean Gamble, Recently Pro..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 405 M - -
Net income 2021 -441 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 020 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 205 M 2 205 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 11 065
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 18,80 $
Average target price 24,21 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Zoradi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean Gamble President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Damian Wardle Executive VP-Theatre & Technology Operations
Doug Fay Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.7.98%2 205
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,568.40%18 156
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-22.40%4 886
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED73.02%1 986
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV56.69%1 693
PVR LIMITED27.08%1 361