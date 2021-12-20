Cinemark, ESPN to Show College Football Playoff Games in Theaters

By Stephen Nakrosis

Movie theater company Cinemark Holdings Inc. on Monday said it will team up with ESPN to present a series of college football games in select theaters.

The roster of games includes the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the Capital One Orange Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship, Cinemark said.

"All showings will include ESPN's live pre-game studio programming," Cinemark said.

Theatergoers can reserve a seat with the purchase of a $10 concessions package, and special prizes will be offered after each contest, Cinemark said.

