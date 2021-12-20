Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNK   US17243V1026

CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cinemark, ESPN to Show College Football Playoff Games in Theaters

12/20/2021 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis

Movie theater company Cinemark Holdings Inc. on Monday said it will team up with ESPN to present a series of college football games in select theaters.

The roster of games includes the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the Capital One Orange Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship, Cinemark said.

"All showings will include ESPN's live pre-game studio programming," Cinemark said.

Theatergoers can reserve a seat with the purchase of a $10 concessions package, and special prizes will be offered after each contest, Cinemark said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1234ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -4.77% 137.3 Delayed Quote.45.76%
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. 0.46% 16.3 Delayed Quote.-6.89%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -2.35% 145.305 Delayed Quote.-17.89%
All news about CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
12:01pScore! Cinemark Teams Up with ESPN to Bring College Football Playoff Games to the Big S..
BU
10:29aToday on Wall Street: Bad timing
12/17Moviegoers Return to Seats as Wedbush Sees Improving Box Office Trends With 'Spider-Man..
MT
12/17Fathom events adds thousands of new locations and breaks box office records this holida..
PR
12/17Cinemark Sees its Highest Movie Theater Advance Ticket Sales As New Spider-Man Movies H..
MT
12/17SONY'S SPIDER-MAN : No Way Home Delivers Cinemark's Best U.S. Box Office Opening Night of ..
BU
12/17NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Tech Stocks Set for Further Losses on Rate-Rise Worries
DJ
12/15Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Cinemark Holdings to $22 From $24, Maintains Eq..
MT
12/06Cinemark Makes Holidays Merry with Movie Magic this December
BU
12/02'CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN : THE MESSENGERS' Breaks Records For Distributor Fathom Events
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 438 M - -
Net income 2021 -445 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 022 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 901 M 1 901 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 11 065
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 16,21 $
Average target price 25,39 $
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Zoradi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean Gamble President & Chief Operating Officer
Melissa Hayes Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Damian Wardle Executive VP-Theatre & Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-6.89%1 901
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,273.58%14 967
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-19.80%5 073
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED49.32%1 635
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV46.76%1 546
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD-32.68%1 262