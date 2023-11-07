Concession lovers throughout the U.S. can indulge in their favorite movie theater snacks from the comfort of their homes through partnerships with DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats. Cinemark is the first major exhibitor to partner with all three delivery services.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world, is bringing everyone’s favorite concessions direct to homes across the U.S. with the upcoming expansion of its third-party delivery relationships, underscoring that consumers crave movie snacks both in and out of the theater. Cinemark is the first major U.S. exhibitor to partner with all three large-scale delivery services, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats, and will continue rolling out its domestic theaters on the platforms through the end of the year. Visit Cinemark.com/food-drink/delivery for a full list of delivery options as well as theaters as they are added.

“Although there is nothing like indulging in your favorite movie theater concessions while watching great content in one of our immersive auditoriums, we are thrilled to now give fans across our markets the ability to have their favorite concessions delivered to their homes when they aren’t able to make it to the theater,” said David Haywood, Cinemark SVP of Food and Beverage. “The results of our initial multi-market testing corroborate that our guests crave Cinemark’s warm buttery popcorn, crisp cold drinks and delicious snacks from the comfort of their homes, and we are excited to expand our third-party delivery capability to more domestic theaters through the end of the year, just in time to add even more cheer to holiday gatherings.”

Perfect for game days, watch parties and movie nights at home, snack-lovers can get their fill of everything from buttery popcorn and delicious hot dogs to sweet treats and refreshing ICEEs through the convenience of third-party delivery. Cinemark’s initial multi-market testing was met with resoundingly positive results, which is driving this expansion.

For all information about Cinemark concession delivery and for the full list of expanding participating locations, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark app. Specific offerings and availability may vary by location.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 507 theaters (315 U.S.; 192 South and Central America) with 5,765 screens (4,370 U.S.; 1,395 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 13 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program and the first to reach the one-million-member milestone; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com.

