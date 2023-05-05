Cinemark : Investor Presentation - Q1 2023

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS PURSUANT TO THE U.S. PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995:
This presentation contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The "forward looking statements" can be identified by words such as "may," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future" and "intends" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our future revenues, expenses and profitability, the future development and expected growth of our business, attendance at movies generally or in any of the markets in which we operate, the number or diversity of popular movies released and our ability to successfully license and exhibit popular films, national and international growth in our industry, competition from other exhibitors, and alternative forms of entertainment.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans, and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risk, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the entertainment industry and all of the other risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section or other sections in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 24, 2023.
All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and such risk factors. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Except as otherwise specified or indicated by the context references in this presentation to "we," "us," "our," "Cinemark" or the "Company" are to the combined business of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
We include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation, including Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA and other financial measures utilizing Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to those of other companies and may not be comparable to similar measures used in our various filings. Please see the Appendix for definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.
2
Cinemark Overview
Cinemark Overview
One of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world with 516 theaters with 5,833 screens in 15 countries 1)
U.S. Operations 1)
3rd largest exhibitor (based on screen count)
Located in 42 states, 104 DMAs
#1 or #2 in box office revenues in 80% of our top 25 markets
Highest attendance per screen among leading exhibitors
Surpassed North American industry box office growth for 9 out of the past 10 years
International Operations 1)
First modern theatre experience throughout Latin America
Highly seasoned team with 30 years of operating experience
Located in 14 countries2)
Presence in 15 of top 20 metropolitan cities in the region
~30% market share in key countries
4
As of 3/31/2023
Highly Experienced Executive Leadership Team
Highly experienced management team with significant industry experience and proven track records; Additional key leaders with 20+ years of industry/Cinemark experience in the US and internationally
Sean Gamble
President & CEO
15+ years of industry experience. Joined Cinemark as CFO in 2014, promoted to COO in 2018 and CEO in 2022. Spent 5+ years as CFO/EVP of Universal Pictures within NBCUniversal prior to Cinemark.
Melissa Thomas
CFO
Joined as Cinemark's CFO in 2021. Prior to Cinemark, served multiple leadership roles with Groupon, including CFO, CAO & Treasurer, and VP Commercial Finance.
Valmir Fernandes
President, International
20+ years of Cinemark experience including the past
10+ years as President of International following 10 years as the General Manager of Cinemark Brazil
Mike Cavalier
EVP General Counsel & Business Affairs
Served as General Counsel since 1997. Helped guide company through various transactions including M&A, IPO and numerous lending agreements
Cinemark Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 10:40:10 UTC.