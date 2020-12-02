Cinemark : Shares Big-Screen Joy this Season with a Sleigh Full of Giveaways and Classic Holiday Films in December

Private Watch Parties serve as the perfect way to celebrate the holidays and ring in the new year with friends and family.

Moviegoers can book Private Watch Parties for the rest of the year at Cinemark.com with more than 25 classic holiday films available.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is making the holidays merrier with movies and sharing big-screen joy with giveaways for moviegoers across the U.S. this December, as well as bringing back everyone’s favorite holiday films. Cinemark Private Watch Parties offer the perfect way for friends and families to make memories together and enjoy an entertaining escape within their trusted group. Private Watch Parties can be booked now for the rest of the year at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app for more than 25 classic holiday films, as well as this year’s latest titles. For all information on films in theatres and the holiday giveaways, visit Cinemark.com/holiday.

“While gatherings will certainly be different this year, Cinemark welcomes friends and families across the U.S. to make the holidays merrier with movies as we bring back some of the most cherished films to celebrate the wonder and magic of the season,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “We are also thrilled to spread holiday cheer with numerous prizes and giveaways throughout the season, including our incredibly popular Private Watch Parties. Whether looking for a small get-together to get in the holiday spirit or a cinematic New Year’s Eve countdown, Cinemark looks forward to helping you celebrate and make memories with loved ones.”

A Sleigh Full of Giveaways

Cinemark will be making December merry and bright with deals and giveaways that are certain to spread holiday cheer. Through its Gift a Private Party campaign, customers who purchase a Private Watch Party from Dec. 4 through Dec. 12 will be sent a $20 discount to gift a Private Watch Party to a friend or family member.

Cinemark will also tie a bow around the holiday with its 12 Days of Merry Giveaways. Every day from Dec. 14 through 25, moviegoers can try to unwrap their prize at Cinemark.com by playing an instant-win game, which will randomly select winners throughout the 12 days. Prizes will vary and will include Private Watch Parties, Cinemark gift cards, everyone’s favorite movie theatre popcorn and more.

Give the Gift of Movies

When making a list and checking it twice, Cinemark has the perfect gift for shoppers looking to find something special for the movie lover in their life. For every $35 spent on a Cinemark gift card, customers will receive a $5 bonus coupon. Just for the holiday season, all Movie Club gifts are 20 percent off. For $9.99 per month, Cinemark Movie Club members enjoy exclusive benefits including ticket and concession discounts, waived online fees and rollover tickets. Memberships can be purchased for gifting in three-, six- and 12-month increments. For full details on how to give the gift of movies this season, visit Cinemark.com/gift-guide.

Silver Bells on the Silver Screen

Cinemark will be unwrapping tidings of love, cheer and nostalgia by bringing back everyone’s favorite films now through Jan. 7. Moviegoers can find the perfect film for their mood, whether they’re looking for classic heartwarming family films, laughter with friends and family or those iconic snowy love stories. Movies coming back to the silver screen for the greatest time of the year include Elf, Love Actually, The Polar Express, It’s A Wonderful Life, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, A Christmas Story, Christmas Vacation, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and so many more. For the full list of more than 25 holiday Comeback Classics, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark mobile app.

For a limited time only, Cinemark will be showing some favorites from the Disney family, including The Santa Clause now through Dec. 3; and Frozen from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.

Pricing for these holiday Comeback Classics is $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

A Cinematic New Year’s Countdown

Cinemark knows that counting down to 2021 will look different this year and invites moviegoers to celebrate like a celebrity and escape into the joy of the immersive, cinematic experience in a dedicated auditorium with a Cinemark Private Watch Party. Guests can rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 people to watch a film of their choice with the group of their choice.

Moviegoers can book their Private Watch Party through New Year’s Eve now starting at $99 with just a few simple clicks at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

The Cinemark Standard

The exhibitor has consistently received 96 percent guest satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend.

The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. All Cinemark theatres have The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees undergo extensive training on all new protocols and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre also has a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.

Each auditorium is extensively disinfected between showtimes using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

to maximize physical distancing. Seat-Buffering Technology automatically blocks seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

automatically blocks seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase. Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks are required for all employees.

for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks are required for all employees. Cinemark is raising the fresh air rate by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres.

by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres. Cinemark vacuums are equipped with HEPA filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.

identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19. All public and high-touch spaces are thoroughly sanitized frequently .

. Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer are available for customer use.

are available for customer use. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. With that, cash payments options will be limited.

