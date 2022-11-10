Cinemark Showcases Updated Theatre Design with Opening of New Theatre in Missouri City, Marking the Exhibitor's Fourteenth Theatre in the Greater Houston Area

Cinemark Missouri City and XD will bring Fort Bend County moviegoers the best in presentation, with two immersive XD screens, Luxury Lounger recliners and a reimagined look and feel.

The theatre opens just in time for one of the most anticipated films of the year, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Missouri City and XD theatre within Fort Bend Town Center in southwest Houston. The 14-screen theatre is the first to showcase a reimagined theatre design, and it brings the best in exhibition to Houston moviegoers, with immersive, first-class amenities including two XD auditoriums, all Luxury Lounger recliners and a new look and feel that enhances the customer experience from the minute they walk into the theatre, all the way to the end credits. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005664/en/

Cinemark announces the grand opening of its Missouri City and XD theatre in the Greater Houston area. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to expand our presence in the greater Houston area with the opening of our brand-new Cinemark Missouri City and XD theatre, bringing Fort Bend County moviegoers an exceptional cinematic experience,” said Jay Jostrand, Cinemark Executive Vice President of Real Estate. “This theatre’s highly sought-after amenities, such as fan-favorite Luxury Loungers and expanded concession offerings, along with superior sight and sound technology, including two Cinemark XD auditoriums, will fully immerse the audience and highlight the compelling content on the big screen.”

The new theatre is the first to fully reflect Cinemark’s updated brand, which forges a new look, feel and tone that seeks to entertain and inspire through unforgettable cinematic experiences. The refreshed appearance will be reflected throughout various customer touchpoints in the theatre including interior signage, employee uniforms and food and beverage vessels. Cinemark Missouri City and XD will also uniquely feature an updated interior layout that was carefully constructed based on extensive psychological research and comes together with the company’s superior sight and sound technology for the ultimate Cinemark experience. To round out the aesthetic of the new location, moviegoers will be welcomed to Cinemark Missouri City and XD by a distinctive exterior mural showcasing iconic local imagery with a pop of Cinemark hand painted by Houston artist David Moldonado.

“Houston is one of Cinemark’s strongest markets full of avid moviegoers, so it is only fitting that we introduce our first fully refreshed design at our new theatre in Missouri City,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “We know this re-energized environment will enhance the on-screen action and the entire Cinemark moviegoing experience, reminding guests why the shared, out of home experience is so special. Everything from the ticket kiosks to the concession stand layout, to the colors of the décor has been carefully chosen in order to create a cinematic moment that extends beyond just the story on the screen.”

Elevated Features for an Exceptional Experience

Cinemark Missouri City and XD opens just in time for one of the most anticipated films of the year, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Movie lovers will also delight in upcoming releases including Disney Animations’ Strange World (Nov. 23), sure to entertain the whole family, and Avatar: The Way of Water (Dec. 16), the sequel to the biggest film of all time.

The theatre has the best amenities Cinemark has to offer, including:

Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers in every auditorium - electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners for maximum movie-watching comfort;

Two Cinemark XD auditoriums – premium large format with the biggest wall-to-wall screen in the building and 11.1-layer multichannel surround sound for the ultimate viewing experience;

Ultra-modern auditoriums featuring immersive screens and laser projection powered by Barco for an overall brighter, sharper and more vivid picture;

Reserved seating throughout the theatre with convenient online and kiosk ticketing;

D-BOX seats that provide moviegoers a complete immersive dimension to the cinematographic experience by perfectly synchronizing the action on the screen with individual motion control in the seats;

Expanded concession offerings in addition to the irresistible movie theatre popcorn, including Pizza Hut pizza and other hot food items as well as Coca-Cola Freestyle drink stations with over 100 flavors;

A full bar and lounge area with big screen televisions and expansive seating that serves as the perfect setting to enjoy drinks and cuisine ahead of showtime, while watching the big game or waiting for fellow moviegoers;

An expansive arcade where moviegoers can step up their game and compete for the high score in cinematic worlds like Tomb Raider, Jurassic Park and more; and

A private party room that can be easily booked online for cinematic birthdays and celebrations.

Big Screen Benefits

Cinemark Missouri City and XD offers the Snacks in a Tap advance ordering feature, allowing guests to skip the concessions line and order their favorite cinema snacks ahead of time for pickup upon arrival or delivery to their seat for supreme convenience.

Moviegoers in the Missouri City area can get the most out of their visits by joining Movie Club for star-studded benefits. For just $9.99 per month, plus tax where applicable, Movie Club members receive exclusive benefits including a 20 percent discount on concessions and a monthly movie credit with rollover and no expiration. Cinemark Movie Club is part of Cinemark Movie Rewards, Cinemark’s tiered loyalty program that awards movie lovers with one point for every dollar spent at a Cinemark theatre.

Fort Bend Town Center, a development by NewQuest Properties, is a multi-phase regional destination in the heart of Fort Bend County. Eventually spanning three corners of the Highway 6 and Fort Bend Parkway intersection, Fort Bend Town Center is poised to become the preeminent retail destination for the trade area. The second phase of the project will encompass 300,000-SF of retail, restaurants, and entertainment space at completion, with tenants including Cinemark, Burlington, Ross, Ulta, Olive Garden, Dollar Tree, Mod Pizza, and James Avery.

Click here for photos and b-roll of the new theatre.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 521 theatres with 5,855 screens in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program and the first to reach the one-million-member milestone; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com.

About NewQuest Properties

NewQuest Properties, founded in 2001, is a privately owned, full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in development, land brokerage, leasing, tenant representation, investment sales and property management services. Headquartered in Houston, NewQuest owns a portfolio encompassing more than 100 retail and mixed-use projects exceeding $2.3 billion in value and provides leasing services for more than 12 million square feet of commercial space in Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, Georgia and throughout the U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005664/en/