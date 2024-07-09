For the first time ever, moviegoers will be able to enjoy Mike’s Hot Honey® smoothly integrated into their favorite cinema snacks including popcorn, hot food items and more.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world, is teaming up with Mike’s Hot Honey® to bring sweet heat to movie theaters across the U.S. for the first time in the honey’s history. Movie theater concessions are a quintessential part of the moviegoing experience, and now the wildly popular Mike’s Hot Honey will spice up what cinema snacks can be with special limited time items only available at Cinemark, including hot foods, drinks and dip cups for the buttery, bingeworthy popcorn. Moviegoers can treat their tastebuds at Cinemark as they take in thrilling releases such as Despicable Me 4, Fly Me to the Moon, Twisters, Deadpool & Wolverine and more.

“We are buzzing with excitement to be the first movie theater chain teaming up with Mike’s Hot Honey to add some sweet heat to our already iconic cinema snacks,” said David Haywood, Cinemark SVP of Food and Beverage. “Moviegoers are always looking for the next hot thing in Hollywood, and with these limited time culinary creations showcasing Mike’s Hot Honey, our guests will be able to have an explosive snacking experience that matches the captivating action on our big screens.”

Cinemark moviegoers have proven they love foods that pack a punch, purchasing a blazing 2.6 million spice-enhanced items at the chain's U.S. theaters in 2023, including jalapeño pouches and hot variations of sweet and salty snacks. With this dynamic collaboration, Cinemark and Mike’s Hot Honey are giving an array of options to those food lovers looking to add a sweet-heat kick to their movie treats. All of the exhibitor’s more than 300 U.S. theaters now offer dip cups of the honey, and to top it off, select Cinemark locations will offer Mike’s Hot Honey versions of favorite restaurant fare, including a fried chicken sandwich, flatbread, pizza, loaded fries and wings. Guests can also opt for an icy-hot sweet treat with the Mike’s Hot Honey milkshake, in addition to indulging in a spicy spin on margarita and old-fashioned cocktails. All items are available at Cinemark while supplies last.

“We’re thrilled that Mike’s Hot Honey is taking center stage at Cinemark during the busy summer season especially since Cinemark was my local movie theater growing up, so this is a nostalgic moment for me,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “Food has become a quintessential part of the moviegoing experience today and our product can enhance nearly every item on the menu with a sweet-heat kick. We’re sure our easy-to-use dip cups will be a blockbuster hit,” he added.

In order to skip the line and savor the flavor, Cinemark moviegoers can use online mobile ordering and have their concessions waiting upon their arrival. For those wanting to enjoy their delicious movie snack and Mike’s Hot Honey combination beyond the end credits, the dip cups are available for home delivery through Cinemark’s partnerships with DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats. Participating locations can be found at https://www.cinemark.com/food-drink/delivery.

Moviegoers can make the most of the in-theater experience by joining Cinemark Movie Rewards, Cinemark’s tiered loyalty program that awards movie lovers with one point for every dollar spent at a Cinemark theater.

To find theater locations and purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark app.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) provides extraordinary out-of-home entertainment experiences as one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world. Based in Plano, Texas, Cinemark makes every day cinematic for moviegoers across more than 500 theaters and 5,500 screens, operating in 42 states in the U.S. (308 theaters; 4,303 screens) and 13 South and Central American countries (194 theaters; 1,405 screens). Cinemark offers guests superior sight and sound technology, including Barco laser projection and Cinemark XD, the world’s No. 1 exhibitor-branded premium large format; industry-leading penetration of upscale amenities such as expanded food and beverage offerings, Luxury Lounger recliners and D-BOX motion seats; top-notch guest service; and award-winning loyalty programs such as Cinemark Movie Club. All of this creates an immersive environment for a shared, entertaining escape, underscoring that there is no place more cinematic than Cinemark. For more information, visit https://ir.cinemark.com.

About Mike’s Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey is America's leading brand of hot honey and has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee's in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Today, Mike's Hot Honey, with the same original recipe, can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike's Hot Honey's one-two flavor punch of sweetness then heat makes any dish more dynamic, from the original pairing on pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese and charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and so much more. Mike's Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling!

