Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cinemark Holdings, Inc.    CNK

CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cinemark : Investor Presentation - Q4 2020

03/11/2021 | 11:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forward Looking Statements

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain matters within this presentation include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The "forward-looking statements" may include our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry. They may include statements relating to the proposed offering, the anticipated use of proceeds, future revenues, expenses and profitability, the future development and expected growth of our business, projected capital expenditures, attendance at movies generally or in any of the markets in which we operate, the number or diversity of popular movies released and our ability to successfully license and exhibit popular films, national and international growth in our industry, competition from other exhibitors and alternative forms of entertainment and determinations in lawsuits in which we are defendants. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future" and "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict, including, among others, the impacts of COVID-19. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. For a description of the risk factors, please review the "Risk Factors" section or other sections in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 26, 2021. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and such risk factors. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Except as otherwise specified or indicated by the context references in this presentation to "we," "us," "our," "Cinemark" or the "Company" are to the combined business of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

Certain non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation, including Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA and other financial measures utilizing Adjusted EBITDA, may not comply with the guidelines adopted by the Commission regarding the use of financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Our measurement of Adjusted EBITDA and other financial measures may not be comparable to those of other companies. Please see the Appendix for definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Cinemark Overview

Cinemark Overview

331 Theatres 4,507 Screens

  • One of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world - 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in 16 countries (1)

  • U.S. Operations (2)

    • - Third largest exhibitor in terms of market share

    • - 42 states, 104 DMAs

    • - #1 or #2 in box office revenues in 80% of our top 25 markets

    • - Highest attendance per screen among leading exhibitors

    • - Surpassed North American industry box office growth for 10 out of the past 11 years

    • - U.S. operations funded the debt, domestic growth opportunities and dividend

  • International Operations (2)

    • - First modern theatre experience throughout Latin America

    • - More than 26 years of operating experience

    • - 15 countries

    • - Approximately 30% market share in key countries

    • - Presence in 14 of top 20 metropolitan cities in the region

  • 1) As of 12/31/2020.

  • 2) As of 12/31/2019

200 Theatres 1,451 Screens

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cinemark Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 16:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
11:18aCINEMARK  : Investor Presentation - Q4 2020
PU
03/09WALT DISNEY  : Disney+ Streaming Service Reaches More than 100 Million Subscribe..
DJ
03/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/07WALT DISNEY  : Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Undercut Without Cinemark
DJ
03/07'Raya and the Last Dragon' Tops Sluggish Box Office With $8.6 Million
RE
03/05Hollywood Eyes Recovery as Movie Theaters Reopen in New York City and San Fra..
DJ
03/04CINEMARK  : Subsidiary Prices $405 Million Private Offering of 2026 Notes to Fun..
MT
03/04CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
03/04CINEMARK  : USA, Inc. Announces Pricing of $405 Million Senior Notes
BU
03/04COMCAST  : Next 'Fast & Furious' movie delayed until June
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 526 M - -
Net income 2021 -372 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,69x
Yield 2021 0,25%
Capitalization 2 868 M 2 868 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 11 065
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,82 $
Last Close Price 24,48 $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Zoradi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean Gamble EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Damian Wardle VP-Theatres Technology & Presentation
Carlos M. Sepulveda Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.37.74%2 868
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.1.16%6 270
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.395.28%4 397
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-22.28%1 428
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA26.04%1 400
PVR LIMITED6.76%1 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ