Cinemark : Investor Presentation - Q4 2020

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Cinemark Overview

331 Theatres 4,507 Screens

• One of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world - 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in 16 countries (1)

• U.S. Operations (2) - Third largest exhibitor in terms of market share - 42 states, 104 DMAs - #1 or #2 in box office revenues in 80% of our top 25 markets - Highest attendance per screen among leading exhibitors - Surpassed North American industry box office growth for 10 out of the past 11 years - U.S. operations funded the debt, domestic growth opportunities and dividend



• International Operations (2) - First modern theatre experience throughout Latin America - More than 26 years of operating experience - 15 countries - Approximately 30% market share in key countries - Presence in 14 of top 20 metropolitan cities in the region



1) As of 12/31/2020.

2) As of 12/31/2019

200 Theatres 1,451 Screens