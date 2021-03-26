Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cinemark Holdings, Inc.    CNK

CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cinemark : Rolls Out the Red Carpet with Oscar® Movie Week In-Theatre Festival

03/26/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tickets on sale now for movie lovers to catch all of this year’s Best Picture and some of the Best Shorts nominees on the big screen

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is rolling out the red carpet for the 93rd Oscars® with its annual Oscar® Movie Week festival. From Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 25, film’s biggest fans can catch all of this year’s Best Picture and some of the Best Shorts nominated films at more than 100 participating Cinemark theatres in partnership with Focus Features. Tickets are now on sale now at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

“Cinemark is thrilled to be giving the big screen treatment to the past year’s best films and to bring back one of our most popular programs of the year with our annual Oscar® Movie Week,” said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP of global content strategy. “These films and shorts deserve nothing less than the cinematic experience, and there is no place more cinematic than Cinemark with our immersive viewing environment. We are happy to welcome moviegoers back for this time-honored tradition.”

Movie lovers can pick and choose the films they would like to see, whether just a few or Cinemark’s entire Oscar® Movie Week offering. Feature-length Best Picture nominees will be playing in participating Cinemark theatres from April 19 through April 25, and tickets are $5 for each film. Movie enthusiasts looking to just catch the shorts can purchase a $10 ticket to see all shorts between April 23 and April 25. For the full list of nominees included in the festival and to see showtimes and purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com/movieweek.

Those looking for a big win of their own can follow Cinemark on Instagram and tag a friend on Cinemark’s Oscar® Movie Week Sweepstakes posts from April 6 through April 15 for a chance to win tickets to the festival.

For all details on Oscar® Movie Week, including participating theatres, showtimes and how to purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com/movieweek.

The Cinemark Standard

The exhibitor has consistently received 96 percent guest satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend.

The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. Cinemark Totem Lake and XD will open with The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees undergo extensive training on all new protocols and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre also has a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.

  • Each auditorium is extensively disinfected between showtimes with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.
  • Theatres have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.
  • Seat-Buffering Technology automatically blocks seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.
  • Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks are required for all employees.
  • All public and high-touch spaces are thoroughly sanitized frequently.
  • Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer are available for customer use.
  • Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience.
  • Cinemark’s advanced, three-point air quality standard is designed to deliver an abundant supply of fresh outdoor air, maintain optimal circulation and eliminate pollutants.
    • Increased fresh-air rate. Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh-air rate of building HVAC systems by constantly utilizing supply fans to increase the total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into theatres.
    • Smart-flow air circulation design. Each auditorium within the theatre has its own HVAC system, which consistently diffuses fresh air from the ceiling down toward the floor where it is then returned to the filtration equipment, constantly refreshing the air.
    • Elimination of pollutants. Cinemark utilizes MERV filters in its HVAC systems to capture the majority of particles and pollutants.

Click here for Cinemark’s digital asset kit, including photos and b-roll of the exhibitor’s updated clean and safety protocols.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres (331 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,958 screens (4,507 U.S., 1,451 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
11:45aCINEMARK  : Rolls Out the Red Carpet with Oscar® Movie Week In-Theatre Festival
BU
11:05aNATIONAL CINEMEDIA  : Appoints Cinemark Media Chief Executive Mark Zoradi to Boa..
MT
03/19CINEMARK  : Announces Grand Opening of Cinemark Totem Lake and XD on March 19
BU
03/16CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Terminati..
AQ
03/16CINEMARK  : USA, Inc. Announces the Consummation of the Cash Tender Offer for An..
BU
03/15SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Ride Afternoon Surge, Ending Near Session Highs
MT
03/15CINEMARK  : Wedbush Adjusts Cinemark Holdings' Price Target to $32 From $28 on I..
MT
03/15CINEMARK  : to Reopen Theaters in Greater Los Angeles Area
MT
03/12CINEMARK  : to Reopen Los Angeles Area Movie Theatres, Bringing Back the Immersi..
BU
03/12CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 490 M - -
Net income 2021 -362 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,73x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 2 436 M 2 436 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 11 065
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,18 $
Last Close Price 20,79 $
Spread / Highest target 53,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Zoradi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean Gamble EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Damian Wardle VP-Theatres Technology & Presentation
Carlos M. Sepulveda Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.14.88%3 025
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.0.88%6 588
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.416.04%6 320
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA20.00%1 516
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-16.82%1 514
PVR LIMITED-6.14%1 168
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ