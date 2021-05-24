Cinemark : and Paramount Pictures Amplify Excitement Around A Quiet Place Part II Fan Event, Announcing J. J. Abrams as Moderator for Q&A with John Krasinski

Tickets are on sale now for the event, which will be broadcast live to more than 500 theatres across the U.S.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today with Paramount Pictures announced that director J. J. Abrams will be moderating the A Quiet Place Part II opening night fan event Q&A with John Krasinski. One of Hollywood’s first in-person fan events in more than a year will take place at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on Thursday, May 27, and will be broadcast to 500 theatres across the U.S.

The A Quiet Place Part II fan event will feature a special pre-taped intro from the film’s star Emily Blunt as well as a live Q&A with John Krasinski. The paid screening will take place at 5 p.m. PT, broadcasting simultaneously across the U.S. to participating theatres.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Hollywood’s first major theatrical fan event in more than a year with Paramount Pictures and J. J. Abrams,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. “We know moviegoers are eager to see this film on the big screen after such a long wait, and what better way to celebrate its premiere than in our immersive environment and with a special Q&A from John Krasinski.”

“We are excited to kick off the summer movie season with A Quiet Place Part II, an unforgettable, cinematic experience that demands to be seen on the big screen,” said Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution Chris Aronson. “John has been traveling the country surprising audiences at special screenings for the past week, and the overwhelming support and excitement from fans has been palpable and rewarding. We are very happy to partner with Cinemark and theatres across the country to celebrate A Quiet Place Part II’s release with this very special Q&A livestream event, which gives John and J. J. the opportunity to reach tens of thousands of movie fans in both large cities and small towns.”

Response for the fan event and film has been incredibly positive, with very robust advance ticket sales across the country. For all details on the event, including participating theatres and how to purchase the remaining tickets, visit AQuietPlaceMovie.com, Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark mobile app.

The Cinemark Standard

The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. All Cinemark theatres boast The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees undergo extensive training on all new protocols and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre also has a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.

The exhibitor has consistently received mid-to-high 90 percentile guest satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend. For a full look at The Cinemark Standard, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark mobile app.

