  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNK   US17243V1026

CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cinemark : and Paramount Pictures Amplify Excitement Around A Quiet Place Part II Fan Event, Announcing J. J. Abrams as Moderator for Q&A with John Krasinski

05/24/2021 | 02:47pm EDT
Tickets are on sale now for the event, which will be broadcast live to more than 500 theatres across the U.S.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today with Paramount Pictures announced that director J. J. Abrams will be moderating the A Quiet Place Part II opening night fan event Q&A with John Krasinski. One of Hollywood’s first in-person fan events in more than a year will take place at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on Thursday, May 27, and will be broadcast to 500 theatres across the U.S.

The A Quiet Place Part II fan event will feature a special pre-taped intro from the film’s star Emily Blunt as well as a live Q&A with John Krasinski. The paid screening will take place at 5 p.m. PT, broadcasting simultaneously across the U.S. to participating theatres.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Hollywood’s first major theatrical fan event in more than a year with Paramount Pictures and J. J. Abrams,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. “We know moviegoers are eager to see this film on the big screen after such a long wait, and what better way to celebrate its premiere than in our immersive environment and with a special Q&A from John Krasinski.”

“We are excited to kick off the summer movie season with A Quiet Place Part II, an unforgettable, cinematic experience that demands to be seen on the big screen,” said Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution Chris Aronson. “John has been traveling the country surprising audiences at special screenings for the past week, and the overwhelming support and excitement from fans has been palpable and rewarding. We are very happy to partner with Cinemark and theatres across the country to celebrate A Quiet Place Part II’s release with this very special Q&A livestream event, which gives John and J. J. the opportunity to reach tens of thousands of movie fans in both large cities and small towns.”

Response for the fan event and film has been incredibly positive, with very robust advance ticket sales across the country. For all details on the event, including participating theatres and how to purchase the remaining tickets, visit AQuietPlaceMovie.com, Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark mobile app.

The Cinemark Standard

The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. All Cinemark theatres boast The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees undergo extensive training on all new protocols and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre also has a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.

The exhibitor has consistently received mid-to-high 90 percentile guest satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend. For a full look at The Cinemark Standard, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark mobile app.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 523 theatres (325 U.S., 198 South and Central America) with 5,872 screens (4,436 U.S., 1,436 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 506 M - -
Net income 2021 -405 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 983 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,31x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 2 548 M 2 548 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 065
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 25,80 $
Last Close Price 21,74 $
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Zoradi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean Gamble EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Damian Wardle VP-Theatres Technology & Presentation
Carlos M. Sepulveda Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.24.87%2 548
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.469.81%6 478
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-8.74%5 721
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC35.44%1 689
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED34.35%1 590
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA37.38%1 564