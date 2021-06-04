Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNK   US17243V1026

CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cinemark : to Participate in Credit Suisse Virtual Investor Conference

06/04/2021 | 09:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation at the following virtual institutional investor conference:

Tuesday, June 15: Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Investor Conference

  • Mark Zoradi, CEO, & Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor Relations
  • Fireside Chat at 11:10 am ET
  • 1-on-1 investor meetings

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 523 theatres with 5,872 screens in 41 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
09:00aCINEMARK  : to Participate in Credit Suisse Virtual Investor Conference
BU
06/02AMC courts Reddit crowd with free popcorn
RE
06/02CINEMARK  : Goldman Sachs Cuts Cinemark Holdings to Sell From Neutral, Price Tar..
MT
06/01CINEMARK  : Unit Prices $765 Million Senior Notes
MT
06/01CINEMARK  : USA, Inc. Announces Pricing of $765 Million Senior Notes (Form 8-K)
PU
06/01CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Eve..
AQ
06/01CINEMARK  : USA, Inc. Announces Pricing of $765 Million Senior Notes
BU
06/01CINEMARK  : Unit to Raise $765 Million via Senior Notes Offering
MT
06/01CINEMARK  : USA, Inc. Announces Launch of $765 Million Senior Notes Offering (Fo..
PU
06/01CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 503 M - -
Net income 2021 -396 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,85x
Yield 2021 0,26%
Capitalization 2 704 M 2 704 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 11 065
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 25,18 $
Last Close Price 23,07 $
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Zoradi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean Gamble EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Damian Wardle VP-Theatres Technology & Presentation
Carlos M. Sepulveda Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.32.51%2 704
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.2,321.70%25 761
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-6.08%5 915
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC48.95%1 849
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV43.60%1 627
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED36.99%1 605