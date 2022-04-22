Log in
    CNK   US17243V1026

CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
16.66 USD   -1.88%
08:31aCinemark to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/13B. Riley Lowers Cinemark Holdings' Price Target to $29 from $31, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/11Cinemark Theatres Leverages Industry-Leading Technology and Studio Relationships to Provide Incomparable In-Theatre Experiences
BU
Cinemark to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

04/22/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (“Cinemark”) (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 operating results pre-market and host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results on:

Friday, May 6, 2022
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties can listen to the call via live webcast or by phone. Please access 5-10 minutes before the call:

Webcast: https://ir.cinemark.com
Phone (Domestic): 800-374-1346
Phone (International): 706-679-3149

A replay of the call will be available at https://ir.cinemark.com following the call and archived for a limited time.

To automatically receive Cinemark financial news by email, please visit our Investor Relations website and subscribe to email alerts.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 522 theatres (321 U.S., 201 South and Central America) with 5,868 screens (4,408 U.S., 1,460 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 672 M - -
Net income 2022 11,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 115x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 2 019 M 2 019 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 16 090
Free-Float 85,3%
Managers and Directors
Sean Gamble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melissa Hayes Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Damian Wardle Executive VP-Theatre & Technology Operations
Doug Fay Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.3.35%2 019
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-38.05%8 708
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-21.06%4 226
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-2.03%1 724
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV-0.64%1 594
PVR LIMITED37.18%1 426