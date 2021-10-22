Log in
    CNK   US17243V1026

CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNK)
  Report
Cinemark : to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

10/22/2021 | 08:31am EDT
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (“Cinemark”) (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 operating results pre-market and host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results on:

Friday, November 5, 2021
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties can listen to the call via live webcast or by phone. Please access 5-10 minutes before the call:

Webcast: https://ir.cinemark.com
Phone (Domestic): 800-374-1346
Phone (International): 706-679-3149

A replay of the call will be available at https://ir.cinemark.com following the call and archived for a limited time.

To automatically receive Cinemark financial news by email, please visit our Investor Relations website and subscribe to email alerts.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 521 theatres (323 U.S., 198 South and Central America) with 5,864 screens (4,426 U.S., 1,438 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 406 M - -
Net income 2021 -441 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 020 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 321 M 2 321 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 11 065
Free-Float 85,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 19,79 $
Average target price 23,95 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Mark Zoradi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean Gamble President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Damian Wardle Executive VP-Theatre & Technology Operations
Doug Fay Senior Vice President-Information Technology
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.13.67%2 321
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,750.94%20 143
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-18.86%5 119
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED61.12%1 846
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV52.66%1 661
PVR LIMITED25.94%1 352