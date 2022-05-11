Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Cinemark to Participate in May Investor Conferences

05/11/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation in the following institutional investor conferences:

Wednesday, May 18: MoffettNathanson 9th Annual Media & Communications Summit (Virtual)

  • Fireside Chat at 10:00 AM (EST)
    • Sean Gamble, President & CEO, Melissa Thomas, CFO
  • 1-on-1 investor meetings
    • Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor & Public Relations

Tuesday, May 24: J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Boston)

  • Fireside Chat at 9:30 AM (EST)
    • Sean Gamble, President & CEO, Melissa Thomas, CFO
  • 1-on-1 investor meetings
    • Sean Gamble, President & CEO, Melissa Thomas, CFO, Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor & Public Relations

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 520 theatres with 5,849 screens in 42 states domestically and 16 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 623 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,31 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -292x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 1 730 M 1 730 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 16 090
Free-Float 86,3%
Managers and Directors
Sean Gamble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melissa Hayes Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Damian Wardle Executive VP-Theatre & Technology Operations
Doug Fay Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-9.12%1 730
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-56.47%6 119
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-28.49%3 667
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-5.14%1 566
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV-8.67%1 422
PVR LIMITED36.51%1 399