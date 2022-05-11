Cinemark to Participate in May Investor Conferences

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation in the following institutional investor conferences:

Wednesday, May 18: MoffettNathanson 9th Annual Media & Communications Summit (Virtual)

Fireside Chat at 10:00 AM (EST) Sean Gamble, President & CEO, Melissa Thomas, CFO

1-on-1 investor meetings Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor & Public Relations



Tuesday, May 24: J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Boston)

Fireside Chat at 9:30 AM (EST) Sean Gamble, President & CEO, Melissa Thomas, CFO

1-on-1 investor meetings Sean Gamble, President & CEO, Melissa Thomas, CFO, Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor & Public Relations



About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 520 theatres with 5,849 screens in 42 states domestically and 16 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/

