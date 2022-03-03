Cinemark to Participate in Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation at the following institutional investor conference:

Tuesday, March 8: Morgan Stanley TMT Investor Conference in San Francisco, CA

Sean Gamble, President & CEO, Melissa Thomas, CFO, & Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor Relations

1-on-1 investor meetings

Fireside chat at 4:45 PT

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/.

