  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNK   US17243V1026

CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Cinemark to Participate in Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

03/03/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation at the following institutional investor conference:

Tuesday, March 8: Morgan Stanley TMT Investor Conference in San Francisco, CA

  • Sean Gamble, President & CEO, Melissa Thomas, CFO, & Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor Relations
  • 1-on-1 investor meetings
  • Fireside chat at 4:45 PT

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 718 M - -
Net income 2022 52,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 774 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,5x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 2 064 M 2 064 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 16 090
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 17,53 $
Average target price 24,51 $
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Gamble President, CEO, COO & Director
Melissa Hayes Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Damian Wardle Executive VP-Theatre & Technology Operations
Doug Fay Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.8.44%2 058
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-31.88%9 524
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-11.63%4 743
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-3.99%1 664
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV-1.46%1 614
PVR LIMITED27.61%1 336