Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation at the following institutional investor conference:

Tuesday, March 19: 36th Annual Roth MKM Investor Conference in Dana Point, CA

Melissa Thomas, CFO, and Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor Relations

1:1 investor meetings

Fireside chat at 10:30 am PT

https://wsw.com/webcast/roth48/cnk/1672060

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) provides extraordinary out-of-home entertainment experiences as one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world. Based in Plano, Texas, Cinemark makes every day cinematic for moviegoers across more than 500 theaters and 5,500 screens, operating in 42 states in the U.S. (309 theaters; 4,324 screens) and 13 South and Central American countries (192 theaters; 1,395 screens). Cinemark offers guests superior sight and sound technology, including Barco laser projection and Cinemark XD, the world’s No. 1 exhibitor-branded premium large format; industry-leading penetration of upscale amenities such as expanded food and beverage offerings, Luxury Lounger recliners and D-BOX motion seats; top-notch guest service; and award-winning loyalty programs such as Cinemark Movie Club. All of this creates an immersive environment for a shared, entertaining escape, underscoring that there is no place more cinematic than Cinemark. For more information, visit https://ir.cinemark.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304907003/en/