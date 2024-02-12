Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation at the following institutional investor conferences:

Tuesday, February 27: J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, FL

Melissa Thomas, CFO, and Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor Relations

1:1 investor meetings

Fireside chat at 10:15 am ET

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/highyield24/sessions/50389-cinemark-holdings/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

Tuesday, March 5: Morgan Stanley TMT Conference in San Francisco, CA

Sean Gamble, President & CEO; Melissa Thomas, CFO; Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor Relations

1:1 investor meetings

Fireside chat at 1:20 pm PT

https://cc.webcasts.com/morg007/030424a_js/?entity=71_WHUK88Q

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) provides extraordinary out-of-home entertainment experiences as one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world. Based in Plano, Texas, Cinemark operates more than 500 theaters and 5,500 screens in 42 states in the U.S. (315 theaters; 4,370 screens) and 13 South and Central American countries (192 theaters; 1,395 screens).

