Families Are Back! Cinemark Celebrates COVID-Era Record for Children's Movie Tickets Sold

11/29/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Record driven by strong family content, which continues during the holiday season and throughout 2022.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced it reached a new COVID-era high for children's tickets sold at its theatres from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. This is a meaningful milestone in exhibition’s recovery, underscoring families are excited to return to the movie theatre and experience compelling family films on the big screen in the shared, immersive entertainment environment that only the cinema can provide.

“Moviegoing is a decades-long treasured family pastime, and we are thrilled that families chose to spend their time together in Cinemark auditoriums watching great new movies on our larger-than-life screens with booming surround sound,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “There is truly nothing quite like sharing the awe of being transported into new worlds and captivated by an on-screen story with your loved ones. Congratulations to our studio partners for creating content that brought families into our cinemas to make lasting memories together.”

Thousands upon thousands of family members visited theatres to watch this year’s newest family films in the most immersive environment possible. Nov. 22 through 28 was Cinemark’s highest week of children’s tickets sold during the COVID era. Family-fun films, including Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Disney’s Encanto and Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog, drew multi-generational audiences to create memories while enjoying the cinematic experience together.

This is just the latest victory in exhibition’s and Cinemark’s resurgence following the industry’s closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The third quarter saw a significant increase in attendance, and October was the company’s highest grossing box office in the COVID-era. Cinemark looks forward to welcoming even more families to its theatres for compelling content yet to come in 2021 and 2022, such as Illumination’s Sing 2 and Minions: Rise of Gru as well as Pixar’s Lightyear and more.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 524 theatres (324 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,897 screens (4,440 U.S., 1,457 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 438 M - -
Net income 2021 -445 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 022 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 876 M 1 876 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 11 065
Free-Float 85,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 16,00 $
Average target price 25,57 $
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
Managers and Directors
Mark Zoradi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean Gamble President & Chief Operating Officer
Melissa Hayes Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Damian Wardle Executive VP-Theatre & Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-8.10%1 876
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,675.00%19 340
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-24.61%4 861
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED55.64%1 729
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV34.62%1 423
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD-38.04%1 181