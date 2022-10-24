Advanced search
Fathom Events Announces Release of New Christmas Musical IT'S CHRISTMAS AGAIN

10/24/2022 | 09:18am EDT
Family-Friendly Movie Comes to Theaters Nationwide for a Special One-Night Event on November 29th

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events announces the debut of the new Christmas movie, IT'S CHRISTMAS AGAIN, a special one-night event coming to theaters Tuesday, November 29 at 7:00pm local time. Starring Lawson Touliatos (ON THE COME UP, SUPER SCIENCE SHOWCASE), Leela Owen ("Doom Patrol," JUST BEYOND), Dimitri Mareno (ATL HOMICIDE, HAYSEED) and Reina Ozbay ("The Chosen," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), IT'S CHRISTMAS AGAIN will bring the joy and true meaning of Christmas to theaters across the country.

Watch the trailer here and listen to the title track, "It's Christmas Again," on Spotify here.

"It is so important to have entertainment that we can watch as a family," said Writer and Director Sandra Martin. "I can't think of a better time to share the story of how Jesus came to Earth than Christmas!"

Jake Young (Lawson Touliatos) wants nothing more than to spend his Christmas vacation with his girlfriend, Abbey Walker (Leela Owen). So when Abbey volunteers for her church's Christmas play, Jake is ready to skip Christmas this year until an unexpected turn of events lands him in a field outside Bethlehem on the night Jesus was born. While on his journey with the shepherds to find the promised Messiah, Jake discovers the true meaning of Christmas. With ten original songs and large dance numbers, IT'S CHRISTMAS AGAIN is a modern-day musical the whole family will love!

Tickets for IT'S CHRISTMAS AGAIN can be purchased online here and at participating theater box offices. For more information on the film and the soundtrack, visit itschristmasagainmovie.com and follow on social media at @itschristmasagainmovie.

The film will be released to churches that are outside a 25-mile radius of a participating theater on the same day as the theatrical release through the Faith Content Network, Fathom's church exhibition partner. Audiences in both cinema and churches will get to experience exclusive interviews with cast members along with behind-the-scenes moments from the film.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L).  Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

Mapelle Films

Mapelle Films is known for consistently creating content with messages of hope that inspire audiences with stories that positively impact culture. For more information, visit www.mapelle.com/.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-events-announces-release-of-new-christmas-musical-its-christmas-again-301657087.html

SOURCE Fathom Events


© PRNewswire 2022
