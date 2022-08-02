Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNK   US17243V1026

CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:02 2022-08-02 pm EDT
18.96 USD   +3.35%
Fathom Events and RiffTrax Bring the Cheese this Summer with "RiffTrax Live: The Return Of Swamp Thing"

08/02/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
The Very Best in Snarky, Running Commentary on Classic B Movies Returns to theaters nationwide for ONE NIGHT ONLY – Thursday, August 18

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RiffTrax's Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett (of Mystery Science Theater 3000® fame) are back in cinemas to bring their special brand of comedy to fans everywhere with "RiffTrax Live:  The Return of Swamp Thing."

He's back! You probably didn't know that he was gone, but he was and now he's back! Swamp Thing, AKA Swampington Montgomery Thing, returns to thwart the sinister plans of the evil Doctor Arcane, who apparently is also back. But! Here for the first time is Heather Locklear, the young woman who is drawn to the mysterious charms of Mr. Thing, and desires a love that is both human and plant-based.  A sequel to the Wes Craven cult classic, The Return of Swamp Thing is decidedly NOT directed by Wes Craven, but that's fine, because it means this one is bigger, more fun, and way more riffable.

Tickets for the three "RiffTrax Live: The Return of Swamp Thing" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Since first partnering in 2009 with "RiffTrax Live: Plan 9 from Outer Space" the RiffTrax and Fathom Events partnership has resulted in the screening of 33 unique titles, over 60 play dates, in an average of 700 movie theaters for the live events, with more than 1.2 million tickets sold for a total gross box revenue of $14.6 million.

For artwork/photos related to "RiffTrax Live: The Return of Swamp Thing," visit the Fathom Events press site. 

About Fathom Events
Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-events-and-rifftrax-bring-the-cheese-this-summer-with-rifftrax-live-the-return-of-swamp-thing-301598243.html

SOURCE Fathom Events


© PRNewswire 2022
