Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNK   US17243V1026

CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/04 03:54:50 pm
17.325 USD   +1.79%
02:55pPop by Cinemark to Celebrate Cinema's Favorite Snack on National Popcorn Day
BU
2021AMC Leads Movie Theater Stocks Higher Ahead of New Year's Weekend
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Cinemark Holdings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pop by Cinemark to Celebrate Cinema's Favorite Snack on National Popcorn Day

01/04/2022 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cinemark Movie Rewards Members can enter for their chance to win free popcorn for a year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is celebrating cinema’s favorite snack on National Popcorn Day on Wednesday, Jan. 19, by giving moviegoers the chance to win free popcorn for an entire year. More information on this irresistible holiday can be found at Cinemark.com/popcornday.

“Our golden, buttery popcorn is as iconic as our massive silver screens, and we are delighted to celebrate one of the true stars of any movie this National Popcorn Day,” said Phillip Couch, Cinemark EVP Food & Beverage. “Popcorn so truly enhances the moviegoing experience, and we are popping with excitement to give Cinemark Movie Rewards Members the chance to win this delectable treat for an entire year. Whether you like it kettled, salty, buttery or with your favorite candy mixed in, there are countless ways to savor your Cinemark popcorn.”

Poppin’ Through the Year

For those that can’t get enough of the salty, buttery goodness, there is no better time to join Cinemark Movie Rewards. Starting in January, and continuing periodically throughout 2022, Cinemark Movie Rewards members will have the chance to win an entire year of Cinemark’s bingeworthy popcorn. Popcorn lovers have their first chance to win right now when they enter the Free Popcorn for a Year sweepstakes in the Cinemark Rewards Center through Jan. 31. Twenty lucky winners will win enough popcorn to satisfy that craving for months ahead, and more chances for members to win will pop up in the Rewards Center throughout the year.

Making the Most of a Moviegoing Snack

Popcorn has always been the kernel of the moviegoing experience, with Cinemark on average selling enough popcorn in a year to fill 80 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Cinemark serves up ways for moviegoers to add sweet, spice and everything nice to their popcorn for the ultimate popcorn personalization. Nothing can beat Cinemark Kettle Corn for a sweet crunch, and for a savory snack, extra butter will shine. With many delectable candy choices to choose from, there are chocolate and gummy combinations sure to create a cinematic snack that pairs perfectly with the immersive, larger-than-life screens.

Popcorn lovers should stay tuned as Cinemark prepares to roll out even more decadently delicious popcorn mix-ins later this year.

Popcorn at Your Fingertips

With the Snacks in a Tap advance ordering feature, guests can decide how and when they would like to secure their treasured snack, whether it be from the concession stand when they arrive, have it waiting for them at a dedicated space for speedy pick up, or have the ultimate celebrity experience and have it delivered to their seat for a minimal fee.

For those who do not want to limit their buttery snacking just to the theatre, Cinemark Pack-A-Pops are sure to satisfy. The equivalent of three large popcorns and perfectly packaged to-go, Cinemark Pack-a-Pop gives everyone the chance to delight in the incomparable movie theatre popcorn from the comfort of their own home.

Movie lovers will have plenty of opportunity to enjoy their one-of-a-kind popcorn creations, with upcoming releases such as Uncharted, The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion perfectly poised for the full cinematic experience when they hit screens over the coming months.

For more information on Cinemark’s concession offerings and to purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark app.

Click here for Cinemark cinematic brand trailers for some of this year’s newest films.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 524 theatres (324 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,897 screens (4,440 U.S., 1,457 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
02:55pPop by Cinemark to Celebrate Cinema's Favorite Snack on National Popcorn Day
BU
2021AMC Leads Movie Theater Stocks Higher Ahead of New Year's Weekend
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Cinemark Holdings
MT
2021Cinemark, ESPN to Show College Football Playoff Games in Theaters
DJ
2021Score! Cinemark Teams Up with ESPN to Bring College Football Playoff Games to the Big S..
BU
2021Today on Wall Street: Bad timing
2021Moviegoers Return to Seats as Wedbush Sees Improving Box Office Trends With 'Spider-Man..
MT
2021Fathom events adds thousands of new locations and breaks box office records this holida..
PR
2021Cinemark Sees its Highest Movie Theater Advance Ticket Sales As New Spider-Man Movies H..
MT
2021SONY'S SPIDER-MAN : No Way Home Delivers Cinemark's Best U.S. Box Office Opening Night of ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 433 M - -
Net income 2021 -447 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 996 M 1 996 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 11 065
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 17,02 $
Average target price 24,75 $
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Zoradi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean Gamble President & Chief Operating Officer
Melissa Hayes Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Damian Wardle Executive VP-Theatre & Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.5.58%1 996
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-2.50%13 630
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.1.61%5 436
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED0.00%1 713
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV1.92%1 695
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD0.00%1 319