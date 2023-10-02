Tickets for opening weekend are on sale now with additional showtimes to be added.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world, today announced that RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ is coming to the big screen at all U.S. Cinemark theaters with preshows beginning Thursday, November 30. With the theater chain’s industry-leading sight and sound technology, including digital and Cinionic laser projection and booming surround sound, fans will be able to catch every meticulously choreographed moment of this dazzling performance in the shared, immersive cinematic environment. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

“Music lovers have demonstrated how much they enjoy taking in captivating concerts in our shared, immersive auditoriums, and we are excited to give the BeyHive a perfect place to sing and dance along to RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ surrounded by other enthusiasts,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “Queen Bey is an artist known for her remarkable showmanship, which will come to life in a huge way on our larger-than-life screens - sure to have fans crazy in love.”

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. Itwill be playing at Cinemark theaters across the U.S. with preshows beginning Thursday, November 30. Tickets are on sale now, with additional showtimes to be added, starting at $22 on the Cinemark app and website. The large number of auditoriums booked to accommodate the buzz include showtimes in Cinemark XD, the world’s No. 1 exhibitor-branded premium large format, featuring the biggest screens fit for the beloved queen.

For more information on RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ in theaters and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.cinemark.com/movies/renaissance-a-film-by-beyonce

