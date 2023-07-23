Holdovers from “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” and “Sound of Freedom,” among others, helped bolster the record-setting weekend performance. Consumer enthusiasm to see these diverse films in theaters underscores the power great stories have to bring people together, amplifying the moviegoing experience while creating a buzzworthy cultural impact.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theater companies, today announced that the weekend of July 21, 2023, is tracking to be the exhibitor’s best summer weekend box office of all time, as well as one of the highest grossing box office weekends in the Company’s history. Driven by the immense buzz surrounding Barbie and Oppenheimer, as well as carry-over from other films, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Sound of Freedom, consumers underscored their excitement to experience the year’s most compelling films in the shared, immersive environment of a movie theater.

“People love coming together to experience great storytelling in a movie theater, as proven yet again by the sheer volume of consumers who visited our locations to see Barbie and Oppenheimer during opening weekend,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “It appears Barbie actually is everything, and Christopher Nolan fans turned out in droves to see his newest masterpiece in the larger-than-life theatrical format that he intended. Congratulations to our studio partners, as well as the entire creative community for delivering films that generate these record-breaking results.”

Fans will be thrilled to see more films on the big screen through the end of the year with diverse films across all genres, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on August 2, The Equalizer 3 on September 1, The Nun 2 on September 8, Kraven the Hunter on October 6, The Exorcist: Believer on October 13, Killers of the Flower Moon on October 20, Dune: Part Two on November 3, The Marvels on November 10, Trolls Band Together and Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on November 17, Wish and Napoleon on November 24, Wonka on December 15, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 22, The Color Purple on December 25 and so much more.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theater companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 516 theaters (317 U.S.; 200 South and Central America) with 5,833 screens (4,391U.S.; 1,442 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 14 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program and the first to reach the one-million-member milestone; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230723726699/en/