Cineplex Inc. is an entertainment and media company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates businesses in digital commerce, cinema media, digital place-based media, and amusement solutions. Its segments include Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement Solutions, and Location-Based Entertainment. The Film Entertainment and Content segment includes all direct and ancillary revenues from theatre attendance, including box office, food service, in-theatre amusement, theatre rentals, and digital commerce rental and sales. The Media segment is engaged in cinema media and digital place-based media businesses. Cinema media consists of all in-theatre advertising, including pre-show, showtime and lobby advertising. The Amusement and Leisure segment is engaged in operations and distribution of amusement, gaming, and vending equipment. The Location-based entertainment segment is comprised of the social entertainment destinations featuring gaming, entertainment, and dining.