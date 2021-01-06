Cineplex Media Launches Digital Out-of-Home Programmatic Network

Premium DOOH Shopping Mall Networks Now More Accessible to Buyers in Canada and Abroad

TORONTO, January 6, 2021 (TSX: CGX) - Cineplex Media DOOH screen inventory is now available on all major programmatic supply-side platforms, offering brands and retailers access to a wider footprint, more context, increased speed-to-market, and frictionless trading. This broad integration enables clients to use workflows and platforms they are already working with to access Cineplex Media's premium shopping networks.

The programmatic availability of Cineplex Media's shopping network provides hundreds of media agencies and brands with direct access to one of the largest collections of premium digital advertising screens in Canada. With over 65 premium shopping destinations from coast-to-coast now accessible through over 40 demand side platforms, clients can plan and execute their OOH campaigns in real-time through direct data- driven technologies.

"What truly differentiates Cineplex Media's strategy is the unique technology powering this launch from our in-house development teams," says Vanessa Benfield, Senior Vice President Sales and Business Development, Cineplex Media. "We are committed to providing our clients with efficient and flexible access to our premium media inventory and, understanding that we are in a challenging time, provide marketers with tools to quickly adapt campaigns to the evolving landscape."

Cineplex Media's Shopping Network: