Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cineplex Inc.    CGX   CA1724541000

CINEPLEX INC.

(CGX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cineplex : Media Launches Digital Out-of-Home Programmatic Network

01/06/2021 | 10:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cineplex Media Launches Digital Out-of-Home Programmatic Network

Premium DOOH Shopping Mall Networks Now More Accessible to Buyers in Canada and Abroad

TORONTO, January 6, 2021 (TSX: CGX) - Cineplex Media DOOH screen inventory is now available on all major programmatic supply-side platforms, offering brands and retailers access to a wider footprint, more context, increased speed-to-market, and frictionless trading. This broad integration enables clients to use workflows and platforms they are already working with to access Cineplex Media's premium shopping networks.

The programmatic availability of Cineplex Media's shopping network provides hundreds of media agencies and brands with direct access to one of the largest collections of premium digital advertising screens in Canada. With over 65 premium shopping destinations from coast-to-coast now accessible through over 40 demand side platforms, clients can plan and execute their OOH campaigns in real-time through direct data- driven technologies.

"What truly differentiates Cineplex Media's strategy is the unique technology powering this launch from our in-house development teams," says Vanessa Benfield, Senior Vice President Sales and Business Development, Cineplex Media. "We are committed to providing our clients with efficient and flexible access to our premium media inventory and, understanding that we are in a challenging time, provide marketers with tools to quickly adapt campaigns to the evolving landscape."

Cineplex Media's Shopping Network:

  • Cineplex Media is partnered with property management companies Oxford, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Park Royal Mall and Morguard to represent media sales opportunities in some of the busiest shopping malls across Canada including: Yorkdale, Square One Shopping Centre, Montreal Eaton Centre, Bramalea City Centre, and Metropolis at Metrotown.
  • With 65 premium shopping destinations from coast to coast, the Cineplex Media Shopping network reaches 31% of the Canadian population each month (10 million shoppers every 4 weeks).
  • Current programmatic inventory includes: 396 86" digital poster screens, 44 large format hero walls, and 25 food court digital displays.

-30-

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. As a leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes millions of guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location-based entertainment ("LBE") venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media "CDM") and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group "P1AG"). Additionally, Cineplex operates an LBE business through Canada's newest destinations for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and entertainment complexes specifically designed for teens and families (Playdium). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

Media Relations contact:

PressRoom@cineplex.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cineplex Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 15:11:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about CINEPLEX INC.
10:12aCINEPLEX : Media Launches Digital Out-of-Home Programmatic Network
PU
01/05RioCan REIT Disposes Partial Interests, Reduces Exposure to Cineplex; Forms N..
MT
2020CINEPLEX : Notice of Confirmed Case of COVID-19 at Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa
PU
2020MARKET CHATTER : Cineplex Sells Toronto Head Office, Aims To Pay Debt Amid COVID..
MT
2020CINEPLEX : sells Toronto head office, aims to pay debt amid COVID-19 challenges
AQ
2020CINEPLEX : Notice of Confirmed Case of COVID-19 at SilverCity London Cinemas
PU
2020CINEPLEX : Notice of Confirmed Case of COVID-19 at SilverCity CrossIron Mills Ci..
PU
2020CINEPLEX : Notice of Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 at SilverCity CrossIron Mills C..
PU
2020CINEPLEX : Notice of Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 at SilverCity London Cinemas
PU
2020CINEPLEX : Price Target Raised At CIBCWM
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 450 M 355 M 355 M
Net income 2020 -447 M -352 M -352 M
Net Debt 2020 715 M 563 M 563 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,71x
Yield 2020 2,44%
Capitalization 585 M 460 M 461 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart CINEPLEX INC.
Duration : Period :
Cineplex Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEPLEX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8,50 CAD
Last Close Price 9,24 CAD
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target -8,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ellis Jacob President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phyllis N. Yaffe Chairman
Daniel Francis McGrath Chief Operating Officer
Gord Nelson Chief Financial Officer
Shawn Mandel Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEPLEX INC.-0.32%460
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.9.07%6 812
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-4.71%1 936
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.3.08%1 908
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA-4.46%1 096
PVR LIMITED7.31%1 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ