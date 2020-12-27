Cineplex : Notice of Confirmed Case of COVID-19 at Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa

For Immediate Release

Notice of Confirmed Case of COVID-19 at

Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa

TORONTO, ON, December 24, 2020 - Cineplex was made aware that a team member at Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa in Ottawa, ON, has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual was last in the theatre on December 21, 2020. The health and safety of employees and guests remains Cineplex's top priority, and over and above the comprehensive cleaning and physical distancing protocols that were put in place at all theatres in response to COVID-19, the company is taking the following immediate steps:

Completed a thorough deep-clean and disinfection of the theatre

deep-clean and disinfection of the theatre Working with local public health authorities to investigate the team member's recent shifts and direct contacts

Instructing any potentially exposed team members to get tested, stay home and self-isolate

With Cineplex's existing comprehensive health and safetyprotocols, the risk of exposure to its team and the public is low. That said, the Company will continue to work in close partnership with local public health authorities to ensure it meets and exceeds all necessary requirements. For guests looking for more information on tickets and upcoming screenings, please contact Cineplex's Guest Services team.

