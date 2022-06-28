Cineplex : Q1 Report

I am pleased to report that Cineplex and the exhibition industry continue to make progress in recovering from the effects of the pandemic, and as of April 18, 2022, all our venues began operating at full capacity.
During the first quarter of 2022, leading film performances included the highly anticipated title, The Batman, and the continued success of Spider Man: No Way Home, which, despite a December release and closures in January, our guests waited to watch on the big screen when we resumed operations. We were also pleased with the performance of alternative content in the quarter as we continue our efforts to increase and diversify content with international titles, non-traditional studios, and other alternative programming.
While government mandated restrictions and closures due to the Omicron variant continued to pose significant challenges for our company in Q1, we continued to see momentum building in all our business lines. This resulted in first quarter year-over-year revenue growth of 452% and a reduction in net loss of 53% for our company. We also witnessed strong per patron spend, with first quarter box office revenue per patron of $12.00 and an all-time quarterly record concession revenue per patron of $8.82.
As we move forward in 2022, we will continue to effectively navigate the impact of the pandemic and drive long term value creation for our shareholders. We expect to achieve growth in our businesses by a focused implementation of our strategic priorities, which include reigniting theatrical exhibition, growing our diversified businesses, leveraging our ecosystem, and continuing to apply financial disciple and operational excellence.
The Cineworld litigation is also ongoing. As we announced in December 2021, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice issued a judgement for $1.24 billion in favour of Cineplex. While Cineworld has filed its appeal, we are of the position that it lacks merit, and we will take all steps to respond to the appeal and advance Cineplex's cross-appeal. We remain focused on the Ontario Court of Appeal hearing which is scheduled for October 12th and 13th of this year. We are continuing to evaluate and advance all options against Cineworld to maximize and monetize the value of the judgement and have engaged Moelis & Company, a leading global investment bank with significant expertise in these areas and Goodmans LLP, as our lead counsel. The judgement and next steps are a key focus for Cineplex and its advisors.
In closing, we are optimistic about the future. Our theatres and entertainment venues are open across the country and operating without restrictions. We are poised to capitalize on the impressive film slate for the remainder of the year and the positive momentum we are witnessing in our other businesses. Our studio partners are committed to an exclusive window and continue to acknowledge the important role theatrical exhibition plays in elevating content. Finally, we will continue to advance growth initiatives and drive long-term value for our shareholders to maintain Cineplex's position as an industry leader.
Sincerely,
Ellis Jacob
President and CEO
Cineplex Inc.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
---------------------------------------------
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
May 12, 2022
The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex") financial condition and results of operations should be read together with the consolidated financial statements and related notes of Cineplex (see Section 1, Overview of Cineplex). These financial statements, presented in Canadian dollars, were prepared in accordance with Canadian generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), defined as International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as set out in the Handbook of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants.
Unless otherwise specified, all information in this MD&A is as of March 31, 2022 and all amounts are in Canadian dollars.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS CONTENTS
Section
Contents
Page
1
Overview of Cineplex
3
2
Cineplex's businesses and strategy
11
3
Overview of operations
12
4
Results of operations
16
5
Balance sheets
31
6
Liquidity and capital resources
33
7
Adjusted free cash flow and dividends
39
8
Share activity
41
9
Seasonality and quarterly results
43
10
Related party transactions
45
11
Significant accounting judgments and estimation uncertainties
45
12
Accounting policies
47
13
Risks and uncertainties
47
14
Controls and procedures
58
15
Subsequent events
58
16
Outlook
59
17
Non-GAAP and other financial measures
60
CINEPLEX INC. 2022 FIRST QUARTER REPORT
1
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
Cineplex Inc.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
---------------------------------------------
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
Cineplex reports on certain non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures and total segments measures that are used by management to evaluate the performance of Cineplex. In addition, non-GAAP measures are used in measuring compliance with debt covenants. Non-GAAP measures do not have standardized meaning under GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. Cineplex includes these measures because management believes that they assist investors in assessing financial performance. The definition, calculation and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures are provided in Section 17, Non-GAAP and other financial measures.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information included in this MD&A contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to Cineplex's objectives, goals and strategies to achieve those objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to Cineplex's beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof), and words and expressions of similar import, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include, statements pertaining to:
Cineplex's outlook, goals, expectations and projected results of operations, including factors and assumptions underlying Cineplex's projections regarding the duration and impact of a novel strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on Cineplex, the movie exhibition industry and the economy in general, as well as Cineplex's response to the pandemic related to the closure or operational restrictions of its theatres and location-based entertainment ("LBE") venues, employee reductions and other cost-cutting initiatives and increased expenses relating to safety measures taken at its facilities to protect the health and well-being of guests and employees;
Cineplex's expectations with respect to liquidity and capital expenditures, including its ability to meet its ongoing capital, operating and other obligations, and anticipated needs for, and sources of, funds; and
Cineplex's ability to execute cost-cutting and revenue enhancement initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on Cineplex, along with the rest of the movie exhibition industry and other industries in which Cineplex operates, including material decreases in revenues, results of operations and cash flows. The situation continues to evolve and the social and economic effects are widespread. As an entertainment and media company that operates spaces where guests gather in close proximity, Cineplex's business has been significantly impacted by the actions taken to control the spread of COVID-19. These actions included, among other things, the introduction of vaccine passports or proof of vaccination mandates, social distancing measures and restrictions including those on capacity. The uncertainty of future government-imposed restrictions may potentially have negative effects on Cineplex's businesses. At period end, restrictions relating to capacity limits, vaccine passports and mask mandates have been lifted in a majority of the markets in which Cineplex operates. Subsequent to period end, the remaining capacity limits and mask mandates were lifted as COVID-19 cases declined across the country, providing clearer visibility for Cineplex's business and the return to normalcy. Cineplex is actively monitoring the situation and is adapting its business strategies as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.
By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those described in Cineplex's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 ("Annual MD&A") and in this MD&A. Those risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, give rise to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Cineplex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as a number of important factors, many of which are beyond Cineplex's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Cineplex, the movie exhibition industry and the economy in general, as well as