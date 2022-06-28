Cineplex : Q1 Report

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Dear fellow shareholders,

I am pleased to report that Cineplex and the exhibition industry continue to make progress in recovering from the effects of the pandemic, and as of April 18, 2022, all our venues began operating at full capacity.

During the first quarter of 2022, leading film performances included the highly anticipated title, The Batman, and the continued success of Spider Man: No Way Home, which, despite a December release and closures in January, our guests waited to watch on the big screen when we resumed operations. We were also pleased with the performance of alternative content in the quarter as we continue our efforts to increase and diversify content with international titles, non-traditional studios, and other alternative programming.

While government mandated restrictions and closures due to the Omicron variant continued to pose significant challenges for our company in Q1, we continued to see momentum building in all our business lines. This resulted in first quarter year-over-year revenue growth of 452% and a reduction in net loss of 53% for our company. We also witnessed strong per patron spend, with first quarter box office revenue per patron of $12.00 and an all-time quarterly record concession revenue per patron of $8.82.

As we move forward in 2022, we will continue to effectively navigate the impact of the pandemic and drive long term value creation for our shareholders. We expect to achieve growth in our businesses by a focused implementation of our strategic priorities, which include reigniting theatrical exhibition, growing our diversified businesses, leveraging our ecosystem, and continuing to apply financial disciple and operational excellence.

The Cineworld litigation is also ongoing. As we announced in December 2021, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice issued a judgement for $1.24 billion in favour of Cineplex. While Cineworld has filed its appeal, we are of the position that it lacks merit, and we will take all steps to respond to the appeal and advance Cineplex's cross-appeal. We remain focused on the Ontario Court of Appeal hearing which is scheduled for October 12th and 13th of this year. We are continuing to evaluate and advance all options against Cineworld to maximize and monetize the value of the judgement and have engaged Moelis & Company, a leading global investment bank with significant expertise in these areas and Goodmans LLP, as our lead counsel. The judgement and next steps are a key focus for Cineplex and its advisors.

In closing, we are optimistic about the future. Our theatres and entertainment venues are open across the country and operating without restrictions. We are poised to capitalize on the impressive film slate for the remainder of the year and the positive momentum we are witnessing in our other businesses. Our studio partners are committed to an exclusive window and continue to acknowledge the important role theatrical exhibition plays in elevating content. Finally, we will continue to advance growth initiatives and drive long-term value for our shareholders to maintain Cineplex's position as an industry leader.

Sincerely,

Ellis Jacob

President and CEO