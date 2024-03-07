© Cineplex Inc., This document is confidential and may not be shared, distributed or reproduced without permission.

Ellis Jacob President and Chief Executive Officer Assumed position in 2003; previously served as CEO and co-founder of Galaxy Entertainment Inc.

co-founder of Galaxy Entertainment Inc. Received the Order of Canada, the Order of Ontario, Canada's Most Innovative CEO, Canada's Most Admired CEO, ICTA Global Cinema Innovation Award, and the 2022 NATO

Marquee Award

Marquee Award 35+ years of industry experience Gord Nelson Chief Financial Officer Appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2004

Named Canada's CFO of the Year for 2016

Received Fellowship Designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) Ontario in 2021

Director at Scene+

35+ years of industry experience Dan McGrath Chief Operating Officer Appointed Chief Operating Office in 2011

President and a Director at Scene+

Treasurer and member of the Movie Theatre Association of Canada and Canada's Walk of

Fame

Fame Chair of the Corporate Relations Committee of Covenant House Toronto

35+ years of industry experience Mahsa Rejali Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations Received MBA from Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management

5 years of experience in investment banking, capital markets and finance; 7+ years of industry experience in the corporate development and investor relations capacity 2023 Business Update Company Overview Location-Based Entertainment Overview Balance Sheet Update Concluding Remarks & Rec Room Tour

Theatre Exhibition Theatre attendance increased 25.8% to 47.9 million during 2023 as compared to the prior year period

Achieved strong box office growth of 30.1% and outpaced the North American box office relative to 2022 by an impressive 785 basis points

Premium format represented 41.4% of box office Per Patron Spend Annual box office revenues per patron record of $12.53, up 3.4% from 2022 and up 17.9% from 2019

Annual concession revenues per patron record of $8.90, up 2.1% from 2022 and up 32.2% from 2019 Amusement & Leisure Reported full year record revenue of $132.4 million in LBE, 19.4% increase from 2022

2023 record adjusted store level EBITDAaL of $37.9 million was 10.4% higher than prior year Media Media revenues increased 6.2% from 2022

Signed a media agreement with Cadillac Fairview bolstering CDM's out-of-home shopping network to a total of 89 premium shopping destinations in Canada including 9 out of 10 busiest malls Loyalty & Subscription CineClub program reached over 140,000 members in 2023

Over 14 million Scene+ members, representing one-third of the Canadian population and 17 years of history Profitability • Reported adjusted EBITDAaL of $157.4 million compared to $54.2 million in 2022 • Delivered $83.7 million of adjusted free cash flow compared to negative $13.5 million in 2022

✓ Theatre Alternative Food Programming & Services Distribution TheatreFilm Exhibition Entertainment and Content (57%) SCENE+ Loyalty Amusement and Leisure (14%) Location Based Entertainment ✓ Digital Commerce Cinema Media Media (29%) Digital Place-Based Media Percentages represent 2023 Adjusted EBITDAaL (excluding Corporate and Other expenses) split by division, pro forma for P1AG divestiture