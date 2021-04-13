Cineplex : Notice of Confirmed Case of COVID-19 at Galaxy Cinemas St. Thomas

For Immediate Release

Notice of Confirmed Case of COVID-19 at

Galaxy Cinemas St. Thomas

TORONTO, ON, April 13, 2021 - Cineplex was made aware that a team member at Galaxy Cinemas St. Thomas in St. Thomas, ON, has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual was last in the theatre on April 2, 2021. The health and safety of employees and guests remains Cineplex's top priority, and although now closed to the general public due to provincial restrictions, the theatre is still open for food delivery service. Over and above the comprehensive cleaning and physical distancing protocols that were put in place at all theatres in response to COVID-19, the company is taking the following immediate steps:

Completed a thorough deep-clean and disinfection of the theatre

deep-clean and disinfection of the theatre Working with local public health authorities to investigate the team member's recent shifts and direct contacts

Instructing any potentially exposed team members to get tested, stay home and self-isolate

With Cineplex's existing comprehensive health and safetyprotocols, the risk of exposure to its team and the public is low. That said, the Company will continue to work in close partnership with local public health authorities to ensure it meets and exceeds all necessary requirements. For guests looking for more information on tickets and upcoming screenings, please contact Cineplex's Guest Services team.

