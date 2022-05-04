Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cineplex Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGX   CA1724541000

CINEPLEX INC.

(CGX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
13.00 CAD   +0.78%
04/26Cineplex's Ellis Jacob Receives Exhibition Industry's Highest Honour
AQ
04/25IMAX Forms Partnership to Install Imax With Laser System at Three Bangkok Theatres
MT
04/21Cineplex Inc. Announces Details of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cineworld looks to further delay payments to former Regal shareholders

05/04/2022 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Cineworld in Leicester's Square in London

(Reuters) -Cineworld said on Wednesday it had approached former dissenting shareholders of its U.S. division Regal Entertainment to further delay payment obligations, as the British cinema chain operator looks to boost its liquidity.

The world's second-largest movie theatre operator last year said it would pay $170 million to Regal shareholders, who were disgruntled with the price of $23 per share they received when the London-listed company took over the U.S. chain in 2017.

It earlier reached a deal in February to delay final payments to the former Regal shareholders to June 30 this year.

Debt-laden Cineworld said lenders of certain debt facilities have given waivers, or promises to waive, any "events of default" in order to help with talks with the former Regal shareholders.

It expects to obtain waivers from the holders of its convertible bonds due 2025 as well.

Cineworld took on a huge debt as part of the $3.6 billion Regal deal. Its net debt stood at $8.9 billion at the end of December.

Refinitiv data showed its credit score had sunk to 1, the lowest on a scale of up to 100, meaning it was highly likely to default in the next year.

The company is also involved in a long-drawn dispute over a botched deal with Canada's Cineplex, which could result in damages of up to C$1.23 billion ($958.99 million).

($1 = 1.2826 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CINEPLEX INC.
04/26Cineplex's Ellis Jacob Receives Exhibition Industry's Highest Honour
AQ
04/25IMAX Forms Partnership to Install Imax With Laser System at Three Bangkok Theatres
MT
04/21Cineplex Inc. Announces Details of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast
AQ
04/19Cineplex Up 5.5% With Entire Circuit of Theatres and Entertainment Venues Fully Open as..
MT
04/18Cineplex's Entire Circuit of Theatres and Entertainment Venues Fully Open as Operating ..
MT
04/18Cineplex's Entire Circuit of Theatres and Entertainment Venues Fully Open as Operating ..
AQ
04/18Cineplex Inc. Announces Entire Circuit of Theatres and Entertainment Venues Fully Open ..
CI
03/18CINEPLEX : Shows Special Screenings of The Guide on March 20 and 21 with Proceeds Going to..
PU
03/17Cineworld pins hope on more blockbusters in 2022 as debt pile grows
RE
03/08CINEPLEX : Q4 2021 Investor Deck
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CINEPLEX INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 414 M 1 101 M 1 101 M
Net income 2022 -14,0 M -10,9 M -10,9 M
Net Debt 2022 616 M 480 M 480 M
P/E ratio 2022 54,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 823 M 641 M 641 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart CINEPLEX INC.
Duration : Period :
Cineplex Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEPLEX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,00 CAD
Average target price 17,58 CAD
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ellis Jacob President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gord Nelson Chief Financial Officer
Phyllis N. Yaffe Chairman
Daniel Francis McGrath Executive Vice President
Robert W. Bruce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEPLEX INC.-4.48%641
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-42.98%8 016
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-26.16%3 858
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%1 953
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-2.37%1 636
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV-3.28%1 507