Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cineplex Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGX   CA1724541000

CINEPLEX INC.

(CGX)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/16 04:00:00 pm EDT
12.71 CAD   +1.68%
06:51aCineworld pins hope on more blockbusters in 2022 as debt pile grows
RE
03:39aCineworld pins hope on more blockbusters in 2022 as debt pile grows
RE
03/08CINEPLEX : Q4 2021 Investor Deck
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cineworld pins hope on more blockbusters in 2022 as debt pile grows

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People enter a Cineworld cinema following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) near Manchester

(Reuters) - Cineworld expressed confidence on Thursday that a meatier slate of movies in 2022 would help the British cinema chain bounce back from a two-year lull, although its mounting debt pile remained a challenge.

The world's second largest cinema chain with over 9,000 screens globally, Cineworld said its 2021 losses narrowed to $708 million from about $3 billion in 2020, thanks partly to Marvel superhero blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

This year it is pinning hopes on sequels such as James Cameron's "Avatar 2" and Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick" as well as several Marvel films.

But any movie delays and further COVID-19 restrictions that could hit ticket sales pose a risk to its ability to repay credits due in June and early 2023, Cineworld said.

Its net debt stood at $8.9 billion at end-December, up some $600 million from 2020. Refinitiv data showed its credit score had sunk to 1, the lowest on a scale of up to 100, meaning it was highly likely to default in the next year.

Cineworld's setbacks include a potential multi-million-dollar fine in a dispute with Canada's Cineplex and delayed payments to disgruntled former shareholders of its U.S. chain Regal.

Cineworld has warned that it would not have enough liquidity to pay the C$1.23 billion ($971 million) sought by Cineplex as damages if its court appeal is unsuccessful.

It is now looking for new sources of liquidity after raising over $425 million last year, it said on Thursday.

Cineworld, which operates in 10 countries including the United States and the United Kingdom, admitted 95 million movie-goers in 2021, up 75% over 2020, but well below the 275 million seen pre-pandemic.

($1 = 1.2669 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Yadarisa Shabong and Pushkala Aripaka


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CINEPLEX INC. 1.68% 12.71 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -1.98% 37.21 Delayed Quote.18.85%
All news about CINEPLEX INC.
06:51aCineworld pins hope on more blockbusters in 2022 as debt pile grows
RE
03:39aCineworld pins hope on more blockbusters in 2022 as debt pile grows
RE
03/08CINEPLEX : Q4 2021 Investor Deck
PU
02/18Cineworld gets extension on payments to former Regal shareholders
RE
02/14Cineplex Rating More Positive at RBC
MT
02/11Ontario snacks ban, Quebec closures hurt Cineplex's Spider-Man recovery
AQ
02/11Toronto Stocks Rise; Magna International Falls as Guidance Disappoints
DJ
02/11TRANSCRIPT : Cineplex Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 11, 2022
CI
02/11Cineplex Reports Q4 Loss of $0.34, Reports Revenue of $300 Million, Missing Forecast; B..
MT
02/11CINEPLEX : Q4 - fs
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CINEPLEX INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 396 M 1 096 M 1 096 M
Net income 2022 -40,5 M -31,8 M -31,8 M
Net Debt 2022 639 M 502 M 502 M
P/E ratio 2022 -14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 805 M 632 M 632 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart CINEPLEX INC.
Duration : Period :
Cineplex Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEPLEX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,71 CAD
Average target price 17,79 CAD
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ellis Jacob President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gord Nelson Chief Financial Officer
Phyllis N. Yaffe Chairman
Daniel Francis McGrath Executive Vice President
Robert W. Bruce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEPLEX INC.-6.61%632
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-44.01%7 483
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-21.38%3 960
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.2.17%1 884
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV8.03%1 689
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-6.97%1 594