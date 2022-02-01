Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cineplex Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGX   CA1724541000

CINEPLEX INC.

(CGX)
  Report
In-debt Cineworld seeks to delay payments to former Regal shareholders

02/01/2022 | 05:13am EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Cineworld in Leicester's Square in London

(Reuters) - Debt-ladden Cineworld is in talks to delay payments to former "dissenting" shareholders of its U.S. division Regal, the British chain said on Tuesday, to bolster its available cash as cinemas reopen amid a long-drawn legal dispute with Cineplex.

The London-listed company said it had obtained undertakings to waive off any default arising from non-payment of dues to creditors, including certain holders of the company's guaranteed convertible bond due 2025.

Cineworld said in September it would pay $170 million to those shareholders, disgruntled with the 2017 price when it took over the U.S. chain and created the world's second-largest movie theatre operator.

Shares in Cineworld fell as much as 3%, before paring losses to trade 1% lower by 1006 GMT.

"Cineworld should be a beneficiary of cinema's revival... but whether the market will recognise this given the mess the company finds itself in is open to question," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.

The company said it was "hopeful" a satisfactory agreement with Regal former shareholders could be reached within the period afforded by the waivers.

SINGING IN THE RED

Although the success of the Marvel superhero film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" boosted Cineworld's sales following a recent pickup, it has been struggling with debt of about $8.4 billion.

A large chunk of the group's debt comes from the Regal deal, and Cineworld even contemplated a U.S.-listing to bolster finances.

Cineworld's combined credit score - measuring how likely a company is to default in the next year on a scale of 100 (very unlikely) to 1 (highly likely) - was 1, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The firm was also hit by possible damages of C$1.23 billion ($969.80 million) in December over a botched deal with Canada's Cineplex, a fine which some analysts said was bigger than Cineworld's available resources.

($1 = 1.2683 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Juliette Portala and Pushkala Aripaka


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AJ BELL PLC 1.13% 340 Delayed Quote.-11.39%
AJ NETWORKS CO., LTD. 2.90% 4960 End-of-day quote.-8.32%
CINEPLEX INC. 4.77% 12.97 Delayed Quote.-4.70%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -0.92% 38.83 Delayed Quote.22.66%
Financials
Sales 2021 684 M 540 M 540 M
Net income 2021 -193 M -152 M -152 M
Net Debt 2021 683 M 538 M 538 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 822 M 645 M 648 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Managers and Directors
Ellis Jacob President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gord Nelson Chief Financial Officer
Phyllis N. Yaffe Chairman
Daniel Francis McGrath Executive Vice President
Robert W. Bruce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEPLEX INC.-4.70%645
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-40.96%8 254
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-5.68%5 120
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-6.33%1 771
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV-2.19%1 618
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-9.00%1 527