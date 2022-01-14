Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Cineplex Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CGX   CA1724541000

CINEPLEX INC.

(CGX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'Spider-Man' helps Cineworld box office sales climb

01/14/2022 | 04:58am EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Cineworld in Leicester's Square in London

(Reuters) - Cineworld's on Friday reported its December box office sales recovered to nearly 90% of pre-pandemic levels helped by the Marvel superhero film "Spider-Man: No Way Home", sending its shares 3% higher in early trade.

The world's second-largest theatre operator said its cash flow turned positive in the fourth quarter after sales improved.

Movie delays hurt footfall in November, and global curbs to contain the Omicron coronavirus variant also hit demand.

Cinema operators have also been hurt by straight-to-streaming, but Cineworld has seen gradual recovery since April helped in part by Marvel films including "Black Widow" and "Eternals".

The December sales update is likely to bring some relief for Cineworld after it was ordered last month to pay C$1.23 billion ($985 million) in damages to rival Cineplex for abandoning a planned takeover, though Cineworld has appealed the decision.

Many of the main markets for Cineworld have refrained from stringent lockdowns, while vaccinations have also helped. The company gets 90% of its revenue from vaccine-advanced nations such as the United States, UK and Israel.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" became the sixth-highest grossing movie ever at the U.S. box office https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/box-office-spider-man-no-way-home-rules-again-the-355-misfires-2022-01-09, raking in $668 million so far and surpassing 1998 Oscar-winner "Titanic". The superhero adventure was the first pandemic-era film to top $1 billion https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/spider-man-no-way-home-becomes-first-pandemic-era-movie-smash-1-billion-2021-12-26 in global sales.

Group sales for Cineworld in December stood at 88% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels, up from 56% in November.

Larger rival AMC Entertainment Holdings last month said nearly 1.1 million people watched the new 'Spider-Man" film when it opened in its U.S. theatres, setting a company record https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/amc-says-over-million-people-watch-new-spider-man-movie-its-us-theaters-2021-12-17.

Britain's Cineworld, which also operates U.S.-based Regal Cinemas, acknowledged challenges remain due to the pandemic but said a strong slate of 2022 releases, including "Jurassic World: Dominion" and "Top Gun: Maverick", gave it confidence.

($1 = 1.2488 Canadian dollars) (This story corrects to read Cineworld, not Cineplex, in paragraph 8)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

By Pushkala Aripaka


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.33% 0.90755 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.06% 1.71428 Delayed Quote.0.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.03% 91.23 Delayed Quote.0.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.31% 0.72967 Delayed Quote.1.32%
CINEPLEX INC. -0.52% 13.41 Delayed Quote.-0.96%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 0.39% 38.92 Delayed Quote.21.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.35% 0.85526 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
Financials
Sales 2021 704 M 564 M 564 M
Net income 2021 -193 M -154 M -154 M
Net Debt 2021 577 M 462 M 462 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 849 M 680 M 680 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart CINEPLEX INC.
Duration : Period :
Cineplex Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEPLEX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,41 CAD
Average target price 17,79 CAD
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ellis Jacob President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gord Nelson Chief Financial Officer
Phyllis N. Yaffe Chairman
Daniel Francis McGrath Chief Operating Officer
Robert W. Bruce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEPLEX INC.-0.96%680
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-24.04%11 677
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.2.52%5 630
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.6.33%2 019
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV2.19%1 724
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-4.67%1 652