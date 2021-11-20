Log in
    CINR   US1724641097

CINER RESOURCES LP

(CINR)
  Report
Ciner Enterprises Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell a Controlling Interest in Ciner Resources Corporation, Which Owns the Controlling General Partner and Limited Partner Interests in Ciner Resources LP, to Sisecam Chemicals USA Inc.

11/20/2021 | 04:13pm EST
Ciner Enterprises Inc. (CEI), a wholly owned subsidiary of We Soda Ltd of London, UK, has signed a definitive agreement to sell 60% of Ciner Resources Corporation (CRC) to Sisecam Chemicals USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. of Istanbul, Turkey. CRC owns an approximately 72% limited partner interest in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) (“Ciner Resources” or the “Partnership”), as well as its 2% general partner interest and related incentive distribution rights, and so the sale of a controlling interest in CRC, if completed, will result in a change of control for Ciner Resources.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 392 M - -
Net income 2020 11,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 2,70%
Capitalization 370 M 370 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 25,3%
Managers and Directors
Oguz Erkan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Tohma Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael Elliott Ducey Lead Independent Director
Thomas W. Jasper Independent Director
Alec G. Dreyer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINER RESOURCES LP45.63%370
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.28.38%17 901
ICL GROUP LTD78.67%12 126
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO83.02%10 110
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-16.70%9 256
UPL LIMITED58.99%7 627