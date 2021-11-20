Ciner Resources LP : Enterprises Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement ...

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ciner Enterprises Inc. (CEI), a wholly owned subsidiary of We Soda Ltd of London, UK, has signed a definitive agreement to sell 60% of Ciner Resources Corporation (CRC) to Sisecam Chemicals USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. of Istanbul, Turkey. CRC owns an approximately 72% limited partner interest in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) ("Ciner Resources" or the "Partnership"), as well as its 2% general partner interest and related incentive distribution rights, and so the sale of a controlling interest in CRC, if completed, will result in a change of control for Ciner Resources.
