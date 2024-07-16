INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Cineverse

A leading innovator in

(Nasdaq: CNVS)

entertainment technology since 2000

July 2024

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document, as well as some statements in press releases and some oral statements of Cineverse oﬃcials during presentations about Cineverse, along with Cineverse's ﬁlings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Cineverse's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, are "forward-looking'' statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act'').

Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "expects," "anticipates,'' "intends,'' "plans,'' "could," "might," "believes,'' "seeks," "estimates'' or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future ﬁnancial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future actions, which may be provided by Cineverse's management, are also forward-looking statements as deﬁned by the Act.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Cineverse, its technology, economic and market factors and the industries in which Cineverse does business, among other things. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and Cineverse undertakes no speciﬁc obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this presentation.

Cineverse: Powering the Future of Entertainment

CINEVERSE AT A GLANCE*

A streaming technology provider empowering some of the world's most recognizable brands to launch, grow and future-proof their streaming business in an ever-evolving entertainment ecosystem.

Super-serving our network or fan channels - from direct ad sales partnerships to premium global content - we offer more of the stories that move us, and technology that moves us forward.

Ticker

Headquarters

Common Shares

Outstanding

Book Value Per

Common Share

Share Price

TTM Revenues

NASDAQ:CNVS Los Angeles

15.699 million

$2.05

$1.39

$49.131 million

* Information as of 12/31/2023

Key Investment Highlights

Our proprietary, next-gen

Organic growth with ﬁnancial

streaming technology

upside - focusing on high

margin revenues

Cost-streaming initiatives -

driven by offshoring and decreased content spends

Technology development originally began as in-house solution for delivering at scale - now on market as SaaS product suite to unblock content backlog for major Media Companies and Platforms

GenAI Search & Discovery tool cineSearch launched for consumers and as a B2B solution for platforms & Television OEMs

Product development and emphasis on innovation continues with AI products, features products and business lines to be announced in the coming weeks

71,000+ titles to more than 82 million unique viewers monthly

Extensive portfolio of fan channels with highly engaged audiences

Focused on high-return,low-cost initiatives using existing assets

360-degree marketing approach across mediums - AVOD, FAST, SVOD, TVOD, podcasts, theatrical, and editorial - maximizing ROI on limited spend

Cost-cutting initiatives include the launch of Cineverse Services India, with goal of achieving sustainable proﬁtability and improved margins by end of FY 2024

Optimization eﬀorts focus resources

on high margin channels and low cost content

Continual trading of lower margin revenue streams for higher margin and proﬁt

The Opportunity: Today's Viewing Audience

Consumers are watching content at record-high volumes while making the switch to streaming and technology-driven viewing habits at unprecedented rates.

4+ hours

86%

59%

Of U.S. households

Average U.S.

have at least one

Of U.S. viewers

TV-connected device

already use an AVOD

household watches

(Source: Nielsen)

service

TV per day

(Source: Nielsen)

(Source: Nielsen)

$109B

Ad revenue from AVOD and FAST expected by 2028 (Source:Nielsen)

Entertainment & Innovation:

Cineverse answers both consumer needs

Two Distinct but Synergistic Business Models - allowing us to exploit assets and leverage deep bench of experience in legacy media while future-prooﬁngthe organization with forward-lookinginnovation and advanced technology strategies.

Streaming

Consumer Products

Technology & Digital

& Legacy Content

Content Distribution

Distribution

Platform as a service (PaaS)

Managed services

(rev share)

Complementary Business Models:

High margin content distribution powered

by our proprietary technology

Digital content

OWNED CHANNELS

Consumer

Ancillary

distribution

& PODCAST

Products

Sales

Advertising

TVOD

FAST

Box

DVD

Retail

Ecommerce

Services

Oﬃce

AVOD SVOD

The Cineverse Business Model: Diversiﬁed

Revenue Streams

CineverseTechnologies

Revenue Stream

Target Customer

Operating Margin

Business Model

Revenue Stream

Matchpoint Platform as a

Media Companies, Video Service

High

PaaS

Monthly fee on packaged technology oﬀerings

Service (PaaS)

Providers, Enterprise

Matchpoint Managed

Content Owners, Creators

Medium

Selling Channels into 3rd party

Revenue share (Advertising Fees)

Services

platform partners (Tubi, Samsung,

etc) AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, FAST

Digital Content Distribution

Streaming Platforms

Low

Selling Content In

License fees

Advertising Services

Agencies, Studios

High

Direct & Programmatic Advertising

Revenue share (based on CPMs)

Fees

CineverseEntertainment

Revenue Stream

Target Customer

Operating Margin

Business Model

Revenue Stream

Owned Channels & Podcasts

Enthusiast Audiences

Wide range - higher for

SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, FAST

Subscription fees, Advertising revenue

subscriptions / lower for

FAST/AVOD

Consumer Products

Collectors

Low

DTC E-Commerce, Retail, Theatrical

Consumer retail sales and B.O.

Releasing

Ancillary Sales

Streaming Platforms

Low

Selling Content In

License fees

The Cineverse Opportunity: Content Market is Expansive and FAST Growing - with Ample Headroom

Consumers are watching content at record-high

volumes while making the switch to streaming and technology-driven

viewing habits at unprecedented rates.

Market Size

Projected Market Growth

TOTAL GLOBAL MARKET

~$60B+

U.S. ENTHUSIAST MARKET

13.4%

$3B+

CAGR1

$45.3M

²

  1. Source: PwC, Mirae Asset Securities; includes management estimates of enthusiast market of 5%.
  2. Cineverse's content-related revenue for the ﬁscal year ended, March 31, 2024, which excludes other non-recurring revenue.

The Cineverse AI Opportunity

THE AI MARKET

$250B

$2-2.5T

$165B

$55B

30K

Total AI Market

Total AI Market in

Generative AI in ﬁve

Video Gen AI

Fortune 500 mentions have

next 8 years

years

segment

risen from under 500 in '22

to 30,000+ in '23

The Cineverse AI Roadmap

Successfully launched Gen AI content search & discovery tool, cineSearch as a co-investment with Google Cloud Initial announcement led to our highest trading day ever at 32M shares - nearly 3x our 2nd best in '20 Matchpoint already employs advanced machine learning and computer vision to analyze video content for streaming

We have already developed 5 AI modules to automate tasks, and another 6 partnerships to extend the platform's AI capabilities - fully integrated into our product

Cineverse & AI: Where We Are Today

Our already developed next-gen technologies and infrastructure position us uniquely to serve emerging markets - offering unparalleled insights and data orchestration.

Continuing to take AI-powered products and business lines to market that address the needs of the entertainment and technology sectors - to address the growing pain points of content monetization and processing a vast backlog of video-centric data at scale

Driving innovation for the entertainment industry through GenAI including licensing for LLM training data

AI will act as disruptor for localization, QC, encoding, encryption, etc - We are primed to jump on this market opportunity

