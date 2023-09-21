Integration into Matchpoint Insights will Allow Cineverse to Automate Processing of Content Partner Payments to Over 1,700 Licensors Across FAST, AVOD, SVOD, and TVOD

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp . (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, announced today a partnership with Whip Media , the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world's largest entertainment organizations. Using its Content Value Management (CVM) software platform, Whip Media will help Cineverse automate and more efficiently manage content partner royalty payments for its expansive distribution network across Cineverse direct and third-party platforms.

Cineverse distributes content from hundreds of content providers through its FAST/AVOD channels, SVOD service, TVOD/EST distribution and physical home entertainment products.

The rapid growth of Cineverse required a new system to scale and efficiently handle financial activities for the high volume of content partner contracts and licenses, such as royalty calculations, revenue statement generation and issuance of payment to partners on a monthly and quarterly basis. Currently, Cineverse must create over 1,700 complex financial statements per quarter which require significant manual effort to manage.

Cineverse will leverage the CVM Platform for Content Partner Payments to capture all contractual financial terms for each content provider, and ingest performance and revenue data from Matchpoint Insights – part of Cineverse's proprietary suite of streaming technology products. By consolidating sales, performance, and revenue data, CVM can automate the calculation of royalties due to each provider and accurately generate royalty statements. What has historically been a manual process will be transformed into a highly scalable solution that radically reduces costs, increases efficiency, and improves accuracy.

"We're excited to partner with Cineverse, an entertainment technology and streaming trailblazer that has created an innovative solution that eliminates the expensive, time-consuming manual process required for preparing film and television assets for broad global distribution," said Saj Jayasinghe, Whip Media's EVP of Global Revenue. "Our partnership will allow Cineverse to optimize their workflow and automate their digital supply chain by utilizing our platform to streamline their financial reconciliation process and extend automation to a much higher level on the financial side."

"Our partnership with Whip Media is critical as it helps fill a gap in our technology stack. We feel that developing financial-based software is not our core competency so partnering with Whip Media and leveraging their best-in-class technology allows us to address a significant unmet need in the rapidly growing streaming marketplace: an end-to-end solution from content ingestion and delivery all the way to reporting and payment," said Tony Huidor, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer at Cineverse. "This comes at a time when the legacy entertainment industry desperately needs to shift towards video-on-demand and FAST services, giving us the ability to scale quickly via automation and pave the way via an all-in-one solution."

About Whip Media

Whip Media is reimagining content licensing to create a smarter, more connected entertainment ecosystem. We help the world's leading entertainment organizations succeed in today's high-volume, high-velocity global content environment with a market leading cloud software platform that combines unique, actionable insights with scalable, connected workflows for licensing, content planning and financial operations. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com .

About Cineverse

Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com .

