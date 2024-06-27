'9 Story Presents: Garfield and Friends' FAST Channel Now Available on Sling Freestream.

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, today announced the 9 Story Presents: Garfield and Friends Channel is now live on Sling Freestream .

The new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel consists of all seven seasons of Garfield and Friends, which amounts to 121 22-minute episodes, along with 12 specials and two direct-to-video titles.

The 9 Story Presents: Garfield and Friends Channel debuts as Alcon Entertainment's presentation of The Garfield Movie, which is distributed by Sony Pictures, enjoys a successful run in theaters – having crossed $230 million in global box office revenue and generating a positive response from audiences excited to see the character on the big screen.

"The movie's box office success makes it an ideal time to bring Garfield and Friends back into viewers' homes, so that grownups and a whole new era of fans can enjoy it once again," said Marc Rashba, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Cineverse. "As premium content with an established fan base, this new channel is a perfect addition to Cineverse's offerings for platform partners and audiences."

Based on the iconic Garfield and U.S. Acres comic strips created by Jim Davis, Garfield and Friends revolves around sarcastic Garfield, a lazy feline whose only desires in life are lasagna, catnaps and avoiding Mondays. The series also featured Garfield's not-too-bright pooch pal, Odie, and his gullible owner, Jon, along with a host of other unforgettable characters.

The 9 Story Presents: Garfield and Friends channel is part of Cineverse's deal with 9 Story Media Group, announced in 2023, to develop and distribute FAST channels. Cineverse and 9 Story previously expanded the streaming distribution of the Barney FAST channel, now available on Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV, Xumo and The Roku Channel.

These channels were able to quickly get up and running thanks to Cineverse's proprietary content and audience management platform Matchpoint™ Dispatch .

ABOUT 9 STORY MEDIA GROUP

9 Story Media Group is a leading creator, producer and distributor of premium, kids and family-focused content. Its award-winning animation studio, Brown Bag Films, is recognized around the world for best-in-class brands such as "Doc McStuffins®," "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood," "Octonauts®," "Wild Kratts®," and "The Magic School Bus Rides Again." The company's international distribution arm, 9 Story Distribution International based in Dublin, represents more than 5,000 half-hours of animated and live-action programming, seen on some of the most respected international channels and platforms. Its in-house consumer products division, 9 Story Brands, builds international entertainment brands for kids, with expertise across creative, brand marketing, and licensing. 9 Story's Creative Affairs Group creates, develops, and produces award-winning branded properties using groundbreaking formative research. With facilities in Toronto, Dublin, New York, and Bali, 9 Story Media Group employs approximately 850 creative and corporate staff worldwide.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse.com .

