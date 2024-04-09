Distribution Deal follows Successful Theatrical Run for 2022 Sensation Terrifier 2, which Grossed more than $15 Million at the Global Box Office

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, have today announced that it has chosen Iconic Events Releasing as the theatrical distribution partner for Terrifier 3 from filmmakers Damien Leone and Phil Falcone.

The announcement was made at CinemaCon, taking place this week in Las Vegas, and as the film wraps production in New Jersey, ahead of a Q4 2024 release in theaters nationwide . The two companies previously partnered on distribution for Terrifier 2, 2022's instant cult slasher sensation, which was produced on a micro-budget and then went on to generate more than $15 million at the global box office, generating significant buzz, generating a scary amount of press coverage and popping everywhere from Saturday Night Live and Bupkis to rap lyrics and ugly holiday sweaters.

"Iconic absolutely crushed it for us with Terrifier 2," said Cineverse VP Business Development and Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting, Brad Miska. "When the film went viral, they did a tremendous job keeping up with the hype and helped us secure thousands of screens across the country. With several months to plan, we know they're the perfect partner to help us take the franchise to the next level with Terrifier 3."

In the third installment of Damien Leone's breakout horror film, Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Terrifier 3 is written and directed by Leone. Returning cast includes Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton, Samantha Scaffidi, Elliot Fullam, and AEW superstar Chris Jericho.

"Iconic Events is thrilled to be able to continue our partnership with Cineverse and showcase the next Terrifier film in the only way it's meant to be seen…on the big screen," said Steve Menkin, President & Co-Founder of Iconic Events Releasing. "The response from fans for Terrifier 2 was overwhelming and we are excited to give them more of everything that they have come to expect from the Terrifier theatrical experience."

Terrifier 3 was named by USA Today as one of the Top 10 most anticipated Horror films of 2024. Following the theatrical run, Cineverse plans to release the film across all platforms, including its SCREAMBOX horror streaming service. Terrifier is also bleeding into other areas, including Halloween t-shirts , podcasts and novelizations .

