Cineverse to Launch Sid & Marty Krofft Channel on Heels of Securing Worldwide Classic Library Rights to 50 Years of Iconic Live-Action Shows

Cineverse Unleashes the Power of Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures with a Treasure Trove of Retro Network Series Ranging from 'H.R. Pufnstuf,' 'The Bugaloos,' 'Lidsville,' 'Land of the Lost,' 'Dr. Shrinker,' 'Far Out Space Nuts,' and 'Sigmund and the Sea Monsters' plus much more!

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, today announced that as a result of a far-ranging content deal with Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures, producers of some of the most iconic, live-action shows of the 70s & 80s - Krofft's immense catalog will now be celebrated through a dedicated channel managed and operated by Cineverse. This exciting collaboration promises to bring the beloved programs of yesteryear back into the spotlight for both old and new fans to enjoy.

Cineverse, which was previously known as Cinedigm, has secured rights to distribute Krofft's classic shows across multiple digital platforms as part of the overall deal. Marking the first time these shows will be available on digital broadcast, which Cineverse is remastering the library for this purpose.

The Sid & Marty Krofft Channel will stream episodes from such ground-breaking children's and fantasy series such as: H.R. Pufnstuf, The Bugaloos, Lidsville, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, Land of the Lost, The Lost Saucer, Far Out Space Nuts, and seasons 1 & 2 of The Krofft Supershow which has not been seen on any platform since the original 1976 broadcast. This includes the complete un-cut versions of Electra Woman and Dyna Girl, Wonderbug, Dr. Shrinker, Bigfoot and Wildboy, and Magic Mongo. Plus, The Krofft Super Star Hour's Horror Hotel, Lost Island, and The Bay City Rollers, as well as other surprise releases.

"We are honored to partner with the legendary creators, Sid and Marty Krofft," said Chris McGurk, Chairman & CEO of Cineverse. "This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Cineverse as this exciting venture not only expands our portfolio of brands but also underscores our commitment to delivering unique and nostalgic programming that resonates with enthusiast audiences."

"For more than 50 years beginning with H.R. Pufnstuf on NBC, Sid and Marty Krofft created one-of-a-kind programming that continues to resonate with fans around the world. We are thrilled that Sid and Marty Krofft have trusted us to share their library of classic television series with both long-time fans as well as a new generation of viewers. These iconic television shows meet the demand we see across the OTT industry, where viewers want to revisit and indulge in their all-time favorite shows. It also allows Cineverse to meet the needs of consumers and platform partners through our expanding stewardship of enthusiast brands," said Marc Rashba, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Cineverse.

"Making this happen is a big commitment to our fans, and we are delivering! For more than 50 years, Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures has produced and delivered shows that have passed the test of time, and we are just getting started. With executives like CEO Chris McGurk, CCO Yolanda Macias, CSO Erick Opeka, and EVP Marc Rashba, we are confident that Cineverse is the right partner to deliver our classic library back into the hearts and minds of our fans around the world," said CEO Marty Krofft.

The deal includes utilizing Cineverse's proprietary Matchpoint™ end-to-end service technology to manage and cost-effectively deliver video content to all major ad-supported, subscription-based and transactional platform providers. Matchpoint will enable the Company to accelerate its streaming plans in time for this holiday season.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), transactional video on demand (TVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

For Media

The Lippin Group for Cineverse

cineverse@lippingroup.com

B. Harlan Boll Public Relations for Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures

626-296-3757

harlan@bhbpr.com

FOR INVESTORS:

At Cineverse

Julie Milstead

424-281-5411

investorrelations@cineverse.com

The Equity Group Inc.

Carolyne Sohn

408-538-4577

csohn@equityny.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cineverse-to-launch-sid--marty-krofft-channel-on-heels-of-securing-worldwide-classic-library-rights-to-50-years-of-iconic-live-action-shows-301840196.html

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.