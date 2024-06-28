Terrifier 2's Art the Clown Collector's Edition VHS among Items from Cineverse's Horror Brand

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, have announced today a new Horror Fan Shop featuring exclusive Bloody Disgusting merch including Terrifier 2's Art The Clown and more at 1,700-plus Walmart stores across the country. This collection has limited quantities and was curated by Bloody Disgusting specifically for fans.

For the first time, Bloody Disgusting is making this collection available – including fan favorite branded products, including Fright Rags with the Art The Clown and Michael Myers mini masks. Also available are classic horror t-shirts, figurines and plushes, backpack charms, metal posters and more.

The collection also features a double VHS collector's edition of Terrifier 2, featuring a surprise Scratch 'n Sniff sticker. This product, exclusive to Walmart, is perfect for fans getting ready for the next installment in the cult slasher franchise, Terrifier 3, which was named by USA Today as one of the Top 10 most anticipated Horror films of the year and comes to theaters on October 11, 2024, followed by a streaming run on Bloody Disgusting's SCREAMBOX horror streaming service.

"It has been an awesome experience to help curate this Fan Shop and bring some of our favorite brands and products into Walmart stores – some for the first time," said Cineverse VP Networks Strategy Tom Owen. "It's incredible already seeing the excitement from the horror community and genre fans who are seeking out stores to get their hands on these collectibles."

About Bloody Disgusting

Bloody Disgusting is the world's largest destination for horror fans, with an audience of over 20 million. Trusted since 2001 as the first source for breaking and in-depth coverage of all things horror, the Cineverse owned media company produces its award-winning namesake website, mobile app and the number one podcast network for horror fans BloodyFM. In addition to Bloody-Disgusting.com, it powers a streaming TV service (SCREAMBOX) and FAST channel (SCREAMBOX TV), and connects with fans across theatrical film releases, home entertainment, consumer products and live events.

About Cineverse

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 82 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ) is powering the future of Entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse.com .

