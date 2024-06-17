Shooting Wrapped Last Week on Hotly Anticipated Slasher Sequel

Terrifier 3 opens nationwide on October 11, 2024, just in time for the Halloween season.

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, have announced today that horror icon Jason Patric (The Lost Boys, Narc) has joined the cast of Terrifier 3 from filmmakers Damien Leone and Phil Falcone. Filming wrapped last week in New York.

In Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting's Terrifier 3, directed once again by Damien Leone, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.

Returning cast includes Lauren LaVera (Sienna), Samantha Scaffidi (Victoria Heyes), Elliot Fullam (Jonathan Shaw) and AEW superstar Chris Jericho (Burke), with Daniel Roebuck set to debut as Santa Claus.

Terrifier 3 opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on October 11, 2024.

"To say it's an honor and a privilege having Jason on board is an understatement," explains Director Damien Leone. "He's one of the best actors of his generation and has a deep respect for this franchise and his craft which is why I'm thrilled for fans to see his pivotal role in the Terrifier universe."

He adds: "It's not every day I get to work with the star of some of my favorite films (if you know me, you know how I feel about The Lost Boys in particular), so this has been a dream come true and a very exciting collaboration to say the least."

Written and directed by Damien Leone, Terrifier 3 comes courtesy of Dark Age Cinema Productions. Phil Falcone Produces with Lisa Falcone acting as Executive Producer. Co-producers include Michael Leavy, Jason Leavy, George Steuber, and Steve Della Salla. Brad Miska, Brandon Hill, and Erick Opeka Executive Produce for Cineverse. Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor also Executive Produce.

Terrifier 2, the 2022 instant cult slasher sensation, was produced on a micro-budget and then went on to generate more than $15 million at the global box office, generating significant buzz, generating a scary amount of press coverage and popping everywhere from Saturday Night Live and Bupkis to rap lyrics and ugly holiday sweaters.

Terrifier 3 was named by USA Today as one of the Top 10 most anticipated Horror films of 2024. Following the theatrical run, Cineverse plans to release the film across all platforms, including its SCREAMBOX horror streaming service. Terrifier is also bleeding into other areas, including Halloween t-shirts , podcasts and novelizations .

