CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/19 11:30:00 am
25.255 GBX   +2.00%
11:56aAMC to reopen more theaters in the United States
RE
10/14AMC CEO flags possible equity raise
RE
10/13CINEWORLD : AMC may need to raise additional capital through equity - CEO
RE
AMC to reopen more theaters in the United States

10/19/2020 | 11:56am EDT
Closed signs are seen on an AMC Theatre during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York

(Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest theater chain, said on Monday it plans to open more cinemas in the United States this week, offering some hope to an industry hammered by pandemic restrictions and sending its shares up 24%.

The company said it will reopen about a dozen locations in New York state starting Oct. 23, following guidance from Governor Andrew Cuomo over the weekend, and plans to have more than 530 theaters open in the country by the end of the month.

While big theater chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Group and others have reopened many locations, audiences have been thin due to virus fears and delays in major releases by studios. Small and mid-sized theater companies have said they may not survive the impact of the pandemic.

AMC's shares have slumped nearly 60% this year and last week Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron told Reuters the company may need to raise additional capital either entirely or mostly through equity.

The company last week said it continued to explore sources of additional liquidity, as it sees its cash resources largely depleted by the end of 2020 or the start of 2021 at its existing cash-burn rate.

Earlier this month, AMC had said more than 80% of its theaters in the country would remain open.

The number of people visiting AMC's cinemas has slumped 85% compared to last year, since they reopened after lockdowns were eased, the company said.

Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, said earlier this month it would close all its screens in the United States and Britain after studios delayed major releases including the latest James Bond film.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


Financials
Sales 2020 867 M 1 126 M 1 126 M
Net income 2020 -1 529 M -1 986 M -1 986 M
Net Debt 2020 6 192 M 8 044 M 8 044 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 340 M 439 M 442 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,53x
EV / Sales 2021 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 69,9%
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 57,00 GBX
Last Close Price 24,76 GBX
Spread / Highest target 385%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eric Hartley Senat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-88.70%439
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-0.59%2 116
TUI AG-73.42%2 095
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.0.00%1 656
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-13.07%1 615
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-31.03%1 071
