Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cineworld Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:38 2022-09-08 am EDT
4.403 GBX   +2.71%
06:04aAnalysis-Cineworld's woes highlight uneven moviegoing recovery
RE
05:57aGuess who's coming to visit?
MS
05:32aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Futures Edge Down With Central Bank Policy Back in Focus
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis-Cineworld's woes highlight uneven moviegoing recovery

09/08/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Cineworld in Leicester Square in London

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A string of summer blockbusters, from the high-flying "Top Gun: Maverick" to the near-billion-dollar global gross of "Jurassic World: Dominion," suggest the movie business is rebounding from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

But the industry is still far from returning to the box-office-busting days of 2019, before the health crisis shuttered theaters and halted productions around the globe, theater and studio executives said.

Ticket sales in the United States and Canada will likely reach $7 billion this year, a dramatic improvement over the past two years but more than one-third lower than in 2019. Major studios plan to ramp up production in 2023, but it is unclear whether the number of films shown in theaters will reach pre-pandemic levels.

"It's been a devastating journey," said Rolando Rodriguez, chief executive of the Wisconsin-based Marcus Theatres, describing the industry's bumpy recovery. "This summer has put us back on track, on a positive trajectory. We're going to have a little softness through the fall, then we're going to come back to an exciting fourth quarter."

A move by the world's second-largest cinema operator, Cineworld Group, to file for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Wednesday underscored the financial challenges facing theater owners and the fragile nature of the box office recovery following the pandemic.

Some worry the global popularity of streaming has permanently changed viewing habits, and that more cinemas will go permanently dark. Movie buffs no longer need to leave their homes to watch new releases such as the spy thriller "The Gray Man" on Netflix.

Others point to a break in Hollywood's movie pipeline.

London-based Cineworld, which owns the Regal Cinemas chain in the United States and runs movie theaters in nine other countries, said the lack of new blockbuster films is keeping moviegoers away, squeezing its cash flow and forcing it to explore its options.

Although some individual films are performing well, studios have sharply cut the number of movies they release. The dry spell will extend until October, when Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam" and Jamie Lee Curtis' "Halloween Ends," open in theaters.

Audiences are expected to return to theaters over the holidays for two highly anticipated sequels: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in November and "Avatar: The Way of the Water" in December.

Holiday ticket sales should be enough to lift the year's box office to $7 billion or $7.5 billion in the United States and Canada, Comscore's senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian projected.

That's well shy of 2019's $11.4 billion tally, although analysts forecast the box office gradually gathering momentum, rising to $10.5 billion next year.

For now, there are 71 wide releases scheduled for 2023, just up from 67 movies planned for this year. The calendar is likely to fill out, studio executives said, but remains a far cry from the 102 titles Hollywood released to theaters in 2019.

Smaller, independent theater chains -- especially those stuck in "zombie" malls with few shoppers -- may lack the resources to survive the fall's movie drought, or the changes brought by the pandemic, said studio and theater executives.

"We've always claimed that our margins are so thin," said Ted Mundorff, president of Pacific Theatres Exhibition Corp, which filed for bankruptcy in June 2021. "You lose 30% of the topline, of the total box office, you're going to have some breaking points."

Former Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger, in remarks at the CODE conference in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, said the pandemic had left a "permanent scar" on the movie business. "It won't go away, but it doesn't come back to where it was," he predicted.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski and Lisa Richwine; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Dawn Chmielewski


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 2.50% 4.3942 Delayed Quote.-86.60%
NETFLIX, INC. 4.84% 228.96 Delayed Quote.-61.99%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 2.36% 112.69 Delayed Quote.-27.25%
All news about CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
06:04aAnalysis-Cineworld's woes highlight uneven moviegoing recovery
RE
05:57aGuess who's coming to visit?
MS
05:32aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Futures Edge Down With Central Bank Policy Back in Focus
DJ
03:27aMiners lift UK's FTSE 100 on supply disruption concerns
RE
09/07Cineplex says it will push on to secure payout from Cineworld despite bankruptcy
AQ
09/07Regal cinemas owner Cineworld files for bankruptcy
AQ
09/07Cineplex to Continue With Claim Against Cineworld Despite Chapter 11 Filing
MT
09/07ADRs End Higher, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA and Ubisoft Entertainment Trade Acti..
DJ
09/07Communications Services Up on Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
09/07Cineworld Group Starts Bankruptcy Proceedings With $2 Billion in Financing
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 132 M 3 592 M 3 592 M
Net income 2022 -137 M -157 M -157 M
Net Debt 2022 6 885 M 7 897 M 7 897 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,52x
Yield 2022 59,7%
Capitalization 58,9 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 25 686
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,29 GBX
Average target price 43,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 922%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Arni Samuelsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-86.60%68
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-51.46%4 336
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-28.23%3 558
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-14.83%1 623
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-4.26%1 535
PVR LIMITED46.78%1 458