  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cineworld Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-19 am EDT
4.069 GBX   -58.27%
02:15aCineworld mulls filing for bankruptcy in the United States
RE
02:06aCineworld mulls filing for bankruptcy in the United States
RE
02:04aCINEWORLD : Strategic options include a possible voluntary ch…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CINEWORLD: STRATEGIC OPTIONS INCLUDE A POSSIBLE VOLUNTARY CH…

08/22/2022 | 02:04am EDT
RPT-CINEWORLD: STRATEGIC OPTIONS INCLUDE A POSSIBLE VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 FILING IN UNITED STATES


© Reuters 2022
All news about CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
08/19Reuters-schedule/…
RE
08/19Communications Services Down on Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
08/19European Shares Close Lower; FTSE 100 Edges Up on Surprise Retail Growth
MT
08/19FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up Slightly After Pound Strength Collapses
DJ
08/19Several US Theatre Stocks Slide After London-Listed Cineworld Group Reportedly Plans Ba..
MT
08/19Cineworld Group Falls 21% Amid Reports of Impending Bankruptcy
MT
08/19UK's Cineworld preparing to file for bankruptcy - WSJ
RE
Analyst Recommendations on CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 3 056 M 3 610 M 3 610 M
Net income 2022 -80,6 M -95,2 M -95,2 M
Net Debt 2022 6 749 M 7 972 M 7 972 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,77x
Yield 2022 42,0%
Capitalization 55,9 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 25 686
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,07 GBX
Average target price 42,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 954%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Arni Samuelsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-87.28%66
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-33.75%9 313
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-25.71%3 763
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.0.93%1 923
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED4.87%1 716
PVR LIMITED39.32%1 382