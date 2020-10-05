Log in
Cineworld : Cinema closures 'not an option' for Belgium's Kinepolis

10/05/2020 | 11:52am EDT

(Reuters) - Closing cinema doors is "not an option" as customers trickle back into theatres, Kinepolis told Reuters on Monday, after Cineworld announced closures affecting as many as 45,000 jobs.

"We are not considering to close our cinemas again," said Anneleen Van Troos, the corporate communications manager of the Belgian cinema group, stressing that people were willing to come back, with new content like 'Tenet' on the screen.

She added the group was opening its MJR cinemas in Michigan later this week, and following that all its cinemas, which had been closed during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns, would be open.

(This story repeats to fix formatting)

(Reporting by Milla Nissi in Gdansk; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Milla Nissi

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -36.15% 25.2 Delayed Quote.-81.99%
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA -11.38% 27.25 Delayed Quote.-48.06%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 279 M 1 660 M 1 660 M
Net income 2020 -269 M -349 M -349 M
Net Debt 2020 6 047 M 7 849 M 7 849 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 542 M 701 M 703 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 86,67 GBX
Last Close Price 39,47 GBX
Spread / Highest target 356%
Spread / Average Target 120%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eric Hartley Senat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-81.99%701
TUI AG-72.26%2 187
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-7.46%1 971
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.0.00%1 688
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-16.88%1 331
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-30.07%1 098
