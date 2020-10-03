Cineworld : Regal-owner Cineworld to close all U.S., UK and Irish screens

* Source says sites to shut this week
* James Bond delay threatens the industry
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Cineworld, the world's
second-biggest cinema operator, will close all its screens in
the United States, Britain and Ireland this week after studios
pulled major releases such as the latest James Bond film, a
person familiar with the situation said.
The Regal cinema owner, which began reopening in July after
COVID-19 lockdown restrictions started to ease, employs 37,482
people across 787 venues in the U.S., Britain and central
Europe, with 546 sites in America.
The release of the new James Bond movie, "No Time To Die,"
was pushed into next year on Friday, crushing hopes for a 2020
industry rebound as rising rates of the coronavirus prompt new
restrictions and keep viewers away.
Britain's Sunday Times said the London-listed company had
written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Culture Minister
Oliver Dowden to warn that the industry was becoming unviable.
It warned investors on Sept. 24 that it might need to raise
more money if its sites were forced to shut again, after it
swung to a $1.64 billion first-half loss. Its shares have fallen
82% this year.
Efforts to get audiences back into theaters have proved
disappointing. While bigger chains like AMC Entertainment
, Cineworld and others have reopened many locations,
crowds have been thin. Small and mid-sized theater companies
have said they may not survive the impact of the pandemic.
Cineworld had said viewers returned to watch "Tenet," a
Christopher Nolan spy thriller that became a test case for the
wider industry when it became the biggest release to open in
cinemas in late August since schedules were torn up in March.
But the postponement of Bond, plus delays to other big
releases such as superhero movie "Black Widow" and Steven
Spielberg's "West Side Story" give cinema lovers little reason
to return.
Cineworld declined to comment.
(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru and Kate Holton in
London; Editing by Dan Grebler and Keith Weir)