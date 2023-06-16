Advanced search
    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:31:15 2023-06-16 am EDT
0.5800 GBX   -3.33%
08:13aCineworld bosses secure near $35 million exit payout- FT
RE
06/14Cinemark Stock May Come Under Pressure Due to Uncertain Film Schedule as B. Riley Downgrades Theater Chain
MT
06/13Cineworld Lines Up Administrator as Part of Financial Restructuring
MT
Cineworld bosses secure near $35 million exit payout- FT

06/16/2023 | 08:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People enter a Cineworld cinema following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) near Manchester

(Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld's CEO Mooky Greidinger and his management team have bagged a combined payout approaching $35 million from the company's lenders to sweeten their departure after the struggling cinema operator emerges from Chapter 11 proceedings next month, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Cineworld did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 805 M - -
Net income 2021 -566 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 876 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,5 M 10,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 25 686
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,60 GBX
Average target price 115,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19 067%
Managers and Directors
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Arni Samuelsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-83.53%11
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-10.43%3 832
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.16.95%2 471
SHANGHAI FILM CO., LTD.205.20%2 104
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.97.92%2 040
PVR INOX LIMITED0.00%1 791
