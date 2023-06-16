Cineworld bosses secure near $35 million exit payout- FT
06/16/2023 | 08:13am EDT
(Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld's CEO Mooky Greidinger and his management team have bagged a combined payout approaching $35 million from the company's lenders to sweeten their departure after the struggling cinema operator emerges from Chapter 11 proceedings next month, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
Cineworld did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)